Klarna launches research lab to explore the future of shopping

Klarna Future Shopping Lab transforms the mailbox from a static relic to a platform for e-commerce, sustainability, and shoppable neighborhoods

NEW YORK, LONDON, BERLIN and STOCKHOLM, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna, the leading global shopping service, today announces the launch of a new initiative called Klarna Future Shopping Lab. This is a research project that explores how different aspects of shopping and retail experiences might look like in the future. In our first project, we are exploring the future of the mailbox - transforming it from a static relic to a modular platform for future e-commerce, deliveries, returns, and shoppable neighborhoods.



Klarna Future Shopping Lab is an ongoing research project that explores optimistic and somewhat unexpected future shopping experiences. The purpose is to develop future prototypes that can inspire everyone involved in the shopping experience - from retail and city planning to technology and logistics - in accelerating the evolution of shopping.



"While the prototypes developed by Klarna Future Shopping Lab are not part of our commercial product development at Klarna, their purpose is to inspire and create discussions around how the future of retail might look like. Guided by our philosophy of removing unnecessary friction, we believe that a lot of improvements can be made in different areas of the shopping journey that are beneficial to both consumers and retailers, and to society as a whole," says Rasmus Fahlander, Director of Purchase Experience at Klarna.

The mailbox is dead. Long live the modular mailbox.

The mailbox. Almost everyone has one - but in a world of digital communication, no one really uses it. In paradox, online shopping is growing exponentially, creating an ever increasing number of parcels on their way to our homes. Meanwhile, people look for more personalized experiences, and new ways to live more sustainably. What if the mailbox could be reimagined and work as an enabler for all those things?

That is the idea behind The Modular Mailbox, the first prototype created by Klarna Future Shopping Lab. It is constituted by a combination of different modules focused on shopping, sharing and sustainability. Together, these transform the mailbox from a static relic, serving solely as a tool for receiving things, into a platform that is designed to cater for our future shopping habits. It supports circularity, new transactions and makes life easier, for individuals as well as neighborhoods and communities.

"It would be strange if one and the same airline did not provide both the ticket and the return ticket. If someone constructs the pathway into our homes, they will automatically also have created the pathways for recycling, returns or the after-life of products and packaging," says Rasmus Fahlander, Director of Purchase Experience at Klarna.

About Klarna Future Shopping Lab.

Klarna was founded 15 years ago with a mission to create a smoother shopping experience for all. With Klarna Future Shopping Lab, we are looking 15 years ahead to explore how different areas of shopping and retail can be improved.

"We at Klarna are committed to creating the best shopping experience possible," says Rasmus Fahlander, Director of Purchase Experience at Klarna. "When we develop our services, we always look at ways to remove friction for shoppers and retailers. With Klarna Future Shopping Lab, we want to broaden our horizon and look at the bigger picture of how shopping and retail could evolve in the future."

About the process.

The development of The Modular Mailbox has been a collaborative process where Klarna gathers employees and external experts to develop hypotheses, which world-class creatives then bring to life through visual prototypes designed to be inspirational and fun rather than functional.

Expert contributors feature Ana Andjelic (Author of The Business of Aspiration, Sociology PhD and Forbes' Most Influential CMOs), Iskander Smit (Director of Cities of Things Lab at Delft University), Daniel Heckscher (Co-founder & Head of Design at Note Design Studio), Cristiano Pigazzini (Design Manager at Note Design Studio), and Rasmus Fahlander (Director of Purchase Experience at Klarna). Note Design Studio has also contributed in the design and visualization of the modular mailbox prototype.

About Klarna

We make shopping smooth. With Klarna, consumers can buy now and pay later, so they can get what they need today. Klarna's offering to consumers and retailers includes payments, social shopping and personal finances. Over 200,000 merchants, including H&M, IKEA, Expedia Group, Samsung, ASOS, Peloton, Abercrombie & Fitch, Nike and AliExpress, have enabled Klarna's innovative shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna is ranked number five on the 2020 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, is the most highly valued fintech in Europe with a valuation of $10.65 billion, and is one of the largest private fintechs globally. Klarna was founded in 2005, has over 3,500 employees and is active in 17 countries.

