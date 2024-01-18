Kindred Group's Q4 report 2023 and invitation to conference call

VALLETTA, Malta, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc will publish its interim report for the fourth quarter 2023 and year-end report 2023 on Wednesday 7 February 2024 at 07.30 (CET).

In connection with this, Kindred Group's Interim CEO Nils Andén and Interim CFO Patrick Kortman will host a web presentation in English at 10.00 (CET) which is webcasted live on https://www.kindredgroup.com/Q42023.

To access the telephone conference in connection with the presentation, please register at https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5001990. After registration you will be provided a phone number and a conference ID to access the conference.

Please call in well in advance for registration. There will be an opportunity to ask questions after the presentation.

For more information:

Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337

ir@kindredgroup.com

The following files are available for download: