Kindeva® commemorates 70 years of the pMDI as inventors are inducted into the 'National Inventors Hall of Fame'

WOODBURY, Minn., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindeva, a global CDMO and drug delivery innovator, commemorates 70 years today, since the invention of the pressurized metered dose inhaler (pMDI), a breakthrough therapy that transformed respiratory care across the globe. Marking this momentous milestone, the device's inventors, Kindeva alumni George Maison, Irving Porush and Charles Thiele will be officially inducted into the 'National Inventors Hall of Fame'.

All inductees were selected by a panel of experts from across science, technology, engineering, and the patents industry, recognizing passionate individuals who had pioneered innovative solutions to improve societal well-being. They will sit alongside other famous innovators in the sector, such as Frederick Banting & Charles Best, the creators of Isolated insulin and Emmanuelle Charpentier, the co-developer of CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing.

Jeremy Tidmarsh, Vice President of Kindeva's MDI business unit, said: "From its very beginnings, Kindeva (formerly Riker Laboratories/3M Drug Delivery Systems) set out to discover and manufacture life-saving treatments that will make a real impact on patient lives.

"It is a great honour for our former colleagues George, Irving and Charles to be nominated amongst some of the most inspiring and influential figures in American history. We look forward to celebrating all that they have accomplished on the night."

Introduced to the market back in 1956, the pMDI provided a portable, efficient alternative to fragile squeeze-bulb nebulizers. The device propelled itself to be the most globally accepted form of treatment for asthma and COPD exacerbations, with asthma death rates reported to have fallen significantly by the 1980s.

Kindeva continues to support the innovation of pMDIs and recently opened its centre of excellence in Loughborough, UK, in September 2025.

Tidmarsh continued: "While we celebrate this landmark achievement, our focus is on the future: delivering next-generation propellants that will improve patient lives, help manufacturers meet global sustainability standards and demonstrate Kindeva's commitment to ongoing innovation in a dynamic marketplace."

Find out more about Kindeva and its services here.

About Kindeva

At Kindeva, we are Manufacturing More Tomorrows™ for patients worldwide. With best-in-class facilities and comprehensive CDMO services, we offer more than manufacturing—we deliver strategic value. Our global network of 10 manufacturing and R&D sites offer exceptional integrated knowledge and capabilities, including Annex 1-compliant state-of-the-art aseptic fill finish capacity and next-generation sustainable inhalation propellant technology. By combining expertise in injectable, pulmonary, nasal, and dermal drug delivery, we help meet the demands of today and deliver the possibilities of tomorrow.

For more information, please visit www.kindevadd.com

About the National Inventors Hall of Fame

The National Inventors Hall of Fame is the premier nonprofit organization in America dedicated to recognizing inventors and invention, promoting creativity, and advancing the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship. Founded in 1973 in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the Hall of Fame is committed to not only honoring the individuals whose inventions have made the world a better place, but to ensuring American ingenuity continues to thrive in the hands of coming generations through its national, hands-on educational programming and collegiate competitions focused on the exploration of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. For more information, visit invent.org

To nominate an inventor for Induction, visit invent.org/nominate