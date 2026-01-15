Kindeva Announces Leadership Transition to Drive Strategic Growth

WOODBURY, Minn., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindeva, a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and drug delivery innovator, today announced a series of planned leadership transitions designed to position the company for accelerating growth in its core businesses focused on parenteral and inhaled drug delivery.

Effective January 1, 2026, David Stevens, most recently President at Kindeva, has assumed the role of CEO for the company. With a proven track record of successfully building and leading teams through significant growth and capacity expansion, Dave's appointment will ensure Kindeva continues to advance innovation and customer partnerships that improve patient outcomes.

As part of this transition, Milton Boyer has stepped down from his role as Chief Executive Officer. Milton will continue to serve as an independent member of the Board of Directors, providing strategic guidance and continuity.

"I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to succeed Milton as Kindeva's Chief Executive Officer and look forward to building on his success. Kindeva's unique heritage of innovation, industry leading capabilities, and our dedicated expert employees, means we have an exciting future ahead," said David Stevens, CEO of Kindeva. "Our focus remains on driving growth and performance by offering best-in-class drug delivery solutions while continuing to provide exceptional service and reliability for our customers. I feel incredibly privileged to lead Kindeva into this next chapter and work alongside our talented team to achieve our ambitious goals."

George Aitken-Davies, co-founder and Managing Director at Altaris, added: "Kindeva has made significant progress in building a strong foundation for growth. Under David's leadership, we are well-positioned to execute our strategy and deliver value for customers, employees, and stakeholders. We thank Milton for his innumerable contributions as CEO, and look forward to his ongoing involvement at the Board level."

These transitions complete a succession plan initiated in October 2025 and underscore Kindeva's commitment to stability, continuity, and long-term success.

Find out more about Kindeva and its services here.

About Kindeva

At Kindeva, we Manufacture More Tomorrows™ for patients worldwide. With best-in-class facilities and comprehensive CDMO services, we offer more than manufacturing—we deliver strategic value. Our global network of 10 manufacturing and R&D sites offer exceptional integrated knowledge and capabilities, including Annex 1-compliant state-of-the-art aseptic fill finish capacity and next-generation sustainable inhalation propellant technology. By combining expertise in injectable, pulmonary, nasal, and dermal drug delivery, we help meet the demands of today and deliver the possibilities of tomorrow.

For more information, please visit www.kindevadd.com

About Altaris

Altaris is an investment firm with an exclusive focus on acquiring and building companies in the healthcare industry. Since its inception in 2003, Altaris has invested in more than 50 companies across a range of healthcare subsectors, with a consistent goal of delivering value to the healthcare system and generating attractive financial returns for investors. Altaris is headquartered in New York City and manages $9+ billion of equity capital.

For more information, please visit www.altariscap.com.

