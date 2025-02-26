Keypoint Intelligence Appoints Mark Boyt as Principal Analyst for Production Workflow Software

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keypoint Intelligence is pleased to announce that Mark Boyt has joined the company as Principal Analyst for Production Workflow Software.

Boyt brings extensive experience in software marketing, business development, and workflow automation, having spent the past several years leading global marketing initiatives at Xerox. As Global Head of Software Marketing, he played a key role in launching new software solutions, developing go-to-market strategies, and supporting digital advancements across global markets. His deep knowledge of workflow software, sales support, and partner networks will be a valuable asset in his new role.

As Principal Analyst, Boyt will focus on examining market trends, assessing new technologies, and providing practical guidance to help clients improve their production workflow processes. His ability to break down complex software developments into useful business strategies will further strengthen Keypoint Intelligence's role as a trusted industry resource.

"Mark's broad experience in workflow software and his strategic approach make him an excellent addition to our analyst team," said Charles Lissenburg, Director of European Sales and Production Services at Keypoint Intelligence. "His knowledge will help our clients make informed decisions and navigate the changing production print industry."

"I'm excited to join such a well-respected organization known for its deep industry knowledge and research expertise. Production workflow software continues to evolve, and I look forward to helping our clients understand the trends, innovations, and opportunities shaping the future of the industry," said Boyt.

With Boyt's addition, Keypoint Intelligence continues to expand its team of industry experts, reinforcing its commitment to delivering thorough research, expert analysis, and practical solutions that help businesses stay competitive in a shifting market. His leadership will play a key role in shaping the future of production workflow software research and development.

