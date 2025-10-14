Keypoint Intelligence's Deborah Hawkins to Speak at RemaxWorld Expo 2025

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keypoint Intelligence is pleased to announce that Deborah Hawkins, Group Director of Keypoint Intelligence's Workplace Group, will be a featured speaker at RemaxWorld Expo 2025, taking place this week October 16–18 at the Zhuhai International Convention & Exhibition Center in Zhuhai, China.

On Friday, October 17, Hawkins will present "How AI Technology is Affecting Market Trends in the Printing Industry." Her session will explore how artificial intelligence is reshaping the global print and imaging landscape, from automation and predictive analytics to smarter workflows and customer engagement. Drawing from Keypoint Intelligence's latest research, she will highlight opportunities for manufacturers, dealers, and service providers to use AI as a catalyst for innovation and growth.

"AI has already begun transforming how companies design, produce, and deliver print services," said Deborah Hawkins. "Understanding these changes and where the market is headed helps businesses stay ahead in an increasingly intelligent and connected world."

RemaxWorld Expo is the world's largest annual trade show for the printing, imaging, and office equipment industries, attracting more than 400 exhibitors and 17,000 visitors from around the world. The event serves as a hub for exploring new technologies, connecting with partners, and exchanging ideas that drive the industry forward.

To learn more or to register, please visit: https://www.rtmworld.com/remaxworld/.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For over 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience.

