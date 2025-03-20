Keypoint Intelligence and FESPA Announce Thought Leadership Partnership to Deliver Insights on Global Print Industry Trends

FAIRFIELD, N.J., March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keypoint Intelligence is proud to announce its role as the Thought Leadership Partner for FESPA, sponsoring four key events from March 2025 through July 2026. Through this collaboration, Keypoint Intelligence will deliver expert research, thought leadership, and strategic insights to help industry professionals stay informed and make confident decisions as wide format printing, textile printing, production software, and other key areas in production print evolve. With the industry undergoing rapid transformation, this partnership will highlight the most pressing trends shaping the market, including:

AI & Automation – The role of artificial intelligence and automated workflows in streamlining production, enhancing efficiency, and driving profitability.

– The role of artificial intelligence and automated workflows in streamlining production, enhancing efficiency, and driving profitability. Digital Transformation – The continued shift from analog to digital technologies, unlocking new capabilities in speed, flexibility, and innovation across the print ecosystem.

– The continued shift from analog to digital technologies, unlocking new capabilities in speed, flexibility, and innovation across the print ecosystem. Sustainability – The growing emphasis on eco-friendly materials, energy-efficient production, and sustainable business models to meet regulatory and consumer demands.

– The growing emphasis on eco-friendly materials, energy-efficient production, and sustainable business models to meet regulatory and consumer demands. Workforce Challenges – The print industry is facing labor shortages as fewer workers enter the field, experienced professionals retire, and automation reshapes job roles, creating challenges in sourcing skilled talent and adapting to new workforce demands.

– The print industry is facing labor shortages as fewer workers enter the field, experienced professionals retire, and automation reshapes job roles, creating challenges in sourcing skilled talent and adapting to new workforce demands. Production Software & Workflow Optimization – The impact of advanced software solutions in enhancing print production, workflow automation, and business intelligence.

"At FESPA, our mission is to empower the global print community by providing access to the latest knowledge, innovations, and market trends," said Neil Felton, CEO of FESPA. "This partnership with Keypoint Intelligence allows us to enhance our thought leadership capabilities, ensuring that our global community, members of the specialty print and signage sectors, can gain deeper insights into the key forces shaping the future of print. AI, automation, digital transformation, sustainability, and workforce challenges are all major drivers of change, and through this collaboration, we aim to support businesses in making informed, strategic decisions."

Keypoint Intelligence will contribute to FESPA events through in-person and virtual speaking engagements, research reports, and ongoing content designed to inform and empower the industry.

"At Keypoint Intelligence, we provide the global print industry with the critical research, insights, and advisory expertise needed to navigate change and drive strategic growth," said Anthony Sci, President and CEO of Keypoint Intelligence. "Through our partnership with FESPA, we will deliver in-depth intelligence on the key trends shaping wide format printing, textile printing, production software, and other production print sectors. By leveraging our market data, independent analysis, and consulting expertise, we empower businesses with the knowledge to make informed decisions and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving industry."

The first event featuring Keypoint Intelligence as a Thought Leadership Partner will take place at the FESPA Global Print Expo 2025 in Berlin (May 6–9, 2025), with additional engagements continuing through July 2026. Industry professionals can stay informed about Keypoint Intelligence's latest insights and upcoming sessions by visiting Keypoint Intelligence.

Keypoint Intelligence's first speaker sessions under the partnership will be at FESPA's SmartHub Conference within Personalisation Experience 2025, which runs alongside FESPA Global Print Expo 2025. In the first session, Principal Analysts Lisa Brown and Johnny Shell will explore how AI-powered tools enhance creativity, reduce waste, improve workflow, and customer interaction, in their session titled: 'AI driven innovation transforming the print industry'. The second session, a roundtable titled: 'Discussion amongst industry experts around how automation is impacting the future of textile production', will highlight how automation is revolutionizing the way the apparel decoration industry operates, offering up greater efficiencies, faster turn around times, higher-quality end product and higher profit margins. Keypoint Intelligence Lab Director David Sweetnam will moderate as Marcel Ruffer, Founder, dtf-express GmbH; Colin March, CEO, Resolute DTG Ltd; Victor Cheung, TSR Director, S.E.C Accessories Ltd; and Johnny Shell, Principal Analyst - Textile & Apparel Printing Services, Keypoint Intelligence, share their insights. To find out more and register, visit: SmartHub Conference and Personalisation Experience, and use code PEXM505 to receive a discounted ticket price.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For over 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience.

About FESPA

Founded in 1962, FESPA is a global federation of Associations for the screen printing, digital printing and textile printing community. FESPA's dual aim is to promote screen printing and digital imaging and to share knowledge about screen and digital printing with its members across the world, helping them to grow their businesses and learn about the latest developments in their fast growing industries.

FESPA Profit for Purpose

Profit for Purpose is FESPA's international reinvestment programme, which uses revenue from FESPA events to support the global speciality print community to achieve sustainable and profitable growth through four key pillars - education, inspiration, expansion and connection. The programme delivers high quality products and services for printers worldwide, including market research, seminars, summits, congresses, educational guides and features, in addition to supporting grassroots projects in developing markets. For more information visit, www.fespa.com/en/about/profit-for-purpose.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2414022/Keypoint_Intelligence_Logo.jpg