Keynote speakers presented Nevisense at the 2024 Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference in Miami

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") [STO: SCIB], a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders participated at the 2024 Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference in Miami. The second annual Winter Clinical Miami conference is a 4-day CME course that educates dermatologists on innovative news within Medical, and Surgical Dermatology. This prestigious CME course attracts over 400 dermatologists from the US and is considered to be one of the leading educational events for dermatology professionals.

At the conference, SciBase presented its product Nevisense - an AI-powered detection enhancement technology that improves the ability for early detection of melanoma at point of care. Melanomas have a fast growth rate and a delay in treatment may mean the difference between life and death. Early detection is the key to survival as melanoma has a 99% cure rate if caught in the earliest stages.

Attendees had the opportunity to learn about Nevisense in the scientific sessions where Nevisense was presented and gain valuable insight on how to improve patient outcomes by integrating Nevisense into their clinical practices. The interest for Nevisense was great and we had a well-attended booth resulting in many new installation opportunities for SciBase in the US.

"This congress provided SciBase with a platform to engage with top dermatology professionals in the US at the same time as we had the opportunity to present our AI-driven technology for enhancing melanoma detection at point of care. " says Pia Renaudin, CEO of SciBase.

For additional information, please contact:

Pia Renaudin, VD, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA):

Vator Securities

Tel: +46 8 580 065 99

Email: ca@vatorsec.se

About SciBase

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to elevate diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015. Learn more at www.scibase.com. All press releases and financial reports can be found here: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

The following files are available for download: