Key Role of University Rankings - Insights by Professor Greg Barton, Rector Designate, Deakin University Lancaster University Indonesia

BANDUNG, Indonesia, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world with over 25,000 accredited universities, rankings serve as a crucial guide in choosing where to study – but they're not the only tool for navigation. While prestigious institutions consistently dominate global top 10 lists, the real story lies in the broader spectrum of excellence found among the top-ranked universities worldwide. The truth is any institution ranked in the top few percent globally can offer transformative education that shapes future leaders.

Think of university selection like choosing a high-end restaurant or hotel. While five-star chains guarantee consistent quality, boutique establishments often deliver equally impressive – sometimes more innovative – experiences. What matters is understanding how different metrics align with one's specific needs and aspirations.

This is where detailed rankings become valuable points of reference. Take Lancaster University and Deakin University, both consistently ranked in the global top 200 of QS ranked universities. Lancaster's placement at 141 and Deakin's at 197 in the 2025 QS global rankings reflects their commitment to international standards of excellence. But their strengths go well beyond these numbers.

Teaching quality and student satisfaction tell an even more compelling story. Deakin has maintained its position as Victoria's top-ranked university for student satisfaction for 15 consecutive years. As a research-intensive university with a global reputation for knowledge creation and innovation, Lancaster ranks 6th among 130 UK universities for learning resources and places joint 10th nationally for undergraduate education in the Complete University Guide 2025.

These achievements reflect a broader truth about modern universities. High-performing institutions established in the latter half of the 20th century, like Lancaster and Deakin, have brought fresh energy and innovation to higher education. They've proven that academic excellence isn't exclusively the domain of centuries-old institutions. Moreover, their success comes from combining rigorous academic standards with a commitment to accessibility and real-world relevance.

This philosophy now extends to Indonesia through Deakin University Lancaster University Indonesia. The new Bandung campus represents more than just a geographic expansion; it's a testament to how world-class education can be both excellent and accessible. By bringing together in Indonesia the best of British and Australian academic traditions, expertise and practice, the university is creating a unique and exceptional educational experience.

When choosing a university, let rankings inform the decision, but don't let them dictate it. The best choice will combine excellence reflected in rankings with alignment to the personal goals, learning style, and career aspirations. In today's interconnected world, excellence in education knows no boundaries.

Professor Greg Barton is the Rector Designate of Deakin Lancaster University Indonesia, a new international campus in Bandung combining the academic traditions of Lancaster University (UK) and Deakin University (Australia).

2025 QS Universities Rankings (Global) – rankings for some universities based in Indonesia:

DLI: Lancaster University – Ranked #141. Deakin University – Ranked #197 Universitas Indonesia (UI) – Ranked #206 Gadjah Mada University (UGM) – Ranked #239 Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) – Ranked #256 Airlangga University (UNAIR) – Ranked #308 Western Sydney University – Ranked #384 Bogor Agricultural University (IPB) – Ranked #426 Universitas Padjadjaran (UNPAD) – Ranked #596 Diponegoro University (UNDIP) – Ranked #721-730 University Sebelas Maret University (UNS) – Ranked #1001-1200 Atma Jaya Catholic University of Indonesia (UAJY) – Ranked 1201-1400

