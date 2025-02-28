New UK-Australia joint university campus launches in Bandung

BANDUNG, Indonesia, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deakin University Lancaster University Indonesia (DLI) campus was officially launched at an opening ceremony in Bandung, West Java, on 26 February 2025.

The landmark event celebrated the first UK-Australia joint international campus - a collaboration that opens new possibilities for transnational education and Indonesian students. It was attended by senior government and diplomatic representatives, university partners, education agents and education sector leaders.

Located in vibrant Bandung, just an hour from Jakarta by high-speed rail, the DLI campus represents an innovative trilateral education partnership. Courses at the new campus will commence in September 2025, with initial programs offered in Business and Information Technology.

Indonesian students will have the opportunity to undertake dual undergraduate qualifications from two internationally renowned universities in a world class learning environment, while living close to home.

Professor Iain Martin, Vice-Chancellor of Deakin University, said: "Deakin Lancaster Indonesia campus will see us continue to build on our long history of meaningful connections and partnerships with Indonesia."

"Deakin's reputation for balanced excellence in education and research, together with Lancaster's strengths in research and transnational education delivery, will see students empowered by a truly world class academic experience."

Professor Andy Schofield, Vice-Chancellor of Lancaster University, said: "Today is a truly international celebration of what can be achieved when leading global universities combine their research excellence and teaching strengths to provide fresh new opportunities for growth. I look forward to following our DLI students as they progress and prepare for exciting future careers."

Professor Greg Barton, Inaugural Rector of DLI, said: "Deakin University Lancaster University Indonesia is a testament to how international education can be both excellent and accessible. Our new Bandung campus unites the best of British and Australian academic traditions, expertise and practice, to bring an exceptional international educational experience within reach in Indonesia."

The DLI campus has been welcomed by both Australian and UK Embassies for increasing access to world-class higher education in Indonesia.

British Ambassador to Indonesia, Dominic Jermey, said: "As the UK is a global leader in transnational education, the UK Government is proud to support the Deakin University Lancaster University Indonesia project since its initiation in 2022. It is a great example of how the UK and Indonesia are strengthening collaboration on higher education, innovation and research."

Australian Charge d'Affaires to Indonesia, Gita Kamath, said: "Education is a vital part of the Australia-Indonesia relationship. Deakin University's joint initiative with the UK's Lancaster University will widen Indonesian students' access to the international education experience, in line with the Indonesian government's priority of advancing human capital development through education."

The partnership is supported by Navitas, a global education provider with a proven track record in delivering innovative transnational education.

For more information, please visit www.dli.ac.id

