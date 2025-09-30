Kexing Biopharm's Sorafenib Generic Receives Approvals in Egypt and Peru

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kexing Biopharm announced that its in-licensed Sorafenib Tosylate Tablets generic, from Yabao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Beijing, has recently been approved for marketing in both Egypt and Peru, marking another important step in the Kexing's international commercialization efforts.

In Egypt, the product was granted marketing authorization by the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA). In Peru, the product received approval from the National Authority of Medicines and Medical Devices (DIGEMID).

Sorafenib, as a well-recognized molecular targeted therapy, is indicated for the treatment of some kind of cancers. With these back-to-back approvals, Kexing Biopharm has further expanded the geographic reach of Sorafenib, enhancing its accessibility across both the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region and Latin America, where the demand for oncology medicines continues to grow.

These milestones also highlight the company's capability to navigate diverse regulatory environments and advance global registrations efficiently. Moving forward, Kexing Biopharm will continue to develop therapeutics of high clinical value, collaborating closely with domestic and international partners to continually expand its product portfolio and ensure the stability of the pharmaceutical supply chain. Kexing is committed to enhancing treatment accessibility, providing high-quality medicines for patients worldwide.

Kexing Biopharm (Stock Code: 688136) is a leading multinational biopharmaceutical company specializing in the research, manufacture, and commercialization of innovative medicines combining recombinant proteins, antibodies, and next generation cell and gene therapies. Harnessing proprietary technology platforms, Kexing pioneers novel targeted biological therapies and advanced drug delivery systems to address critical unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune and infectious diseases, making transformative impact on patients. Driven by a dual strategic focus on breakthrough innovation and global outreach, Kexing is committed to becoming a world-class leader in bringing high-quality pharmaceutical solutions to patients worldwide.