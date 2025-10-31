Kexing Biopharm Showcases Global Strategy and Partnership Opportunities at CPHI Frankfurt 2025

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 28th to 30th, Kexing Biopharm participated in CPHI Frankfurt 2025, one of the world's most influential pharmaceutical exhibitions, presenting its key product portfolio and international commercialization solutions to partners from global markets.

During the event, Kexing Biopharm's international business team held productive meetings with industry representatives from multiple countries. Discussions focused on topics such as product registration, market access, and localized collaboration strategies. The company also showcased its full-cycle pharmaceutical capabilities - from APIs to finished dosage forms - supported by internationally compliant quality and regulatory systems.

CPHI Frankfurt not only a platform for showcasing products and services, but also an important bridge for industry information sharing and resource integration. To this end, our company team actively visited competitor booths, scheduled meetings with clients, and exchanged information with industry partners on global pharmaceutical industry trends and overseas market policy dynamics. This accumulated valuable experience for optimizing our company's subsequent overseas expansion strategy, while also identifying potential clients.

In recent years, Kexing Biopharm has advanced its "Global Selection + Global Coverage" strategy by identifying and introducing high-quality products across oncology, autoimmune, metabolic, and specialty therapeutic areas. Through this platform-based internationalization model, Kexing aims to accelerate the commercialization of high-quality Chinese medicines around the world.

Looking ahead, Kexing Biopharm remains committed to expanding its presence in global markets through open collaboration, professional operations, and a patient-centered approach—bringing accessible, high-quality healthcare solutions to patients across more regions.

Kexing Biopharm (Stock Code: 688136.SH) is a multinational biopharmaceutical enterprise that engages in the R&D, manufacture and sales of innovative medicines of distinct modalities including recombinant proteins, antibodies, and cellular/gene therapies.

Through building cutting-edge technology platforms to advance the development of novel targeted therapies and drug delivery systems, Kexing strives to address unmet clinical needs in the areas of oncology, autoimmune and antiviral treatment, creating a significant and meaningful positive impact on patients' lives.

By adhering to the platform development model driven by the twin engines of "Innovation & Internationalization", Kexing is committed to becoming a world leader in high-quality biopharmaceuticals, improving the health of patients worldwide.