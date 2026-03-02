Kazakhstan's National Tennis Center Awarded ITF Gold Level Recognition

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Tennis Centre "Beeline Arena" in Astana has been awarded Gold Level Recognition by the International Tennis Federation (ITF), marking a significant milestone for Kazakhstan's sports infrastructure and athlete development system.

Photo Credit: Kazakhstan Tennis Federation

The Gold Level status confirms that the Center meets the highest international standards for training, governance, infrastructure and integrity. With this recognition, Kazakhstan joins a select group of countries whose national training centers have achieved the same distinction, including France, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada and Switzerland.

The decision was made following a comprehensive evaluation by the ITF Commission under the leadership of David Haggerty, ITF President. The assessment covered athlete performance pathways, development programs, coaching standards, competition management capabilities, safety protocols and adherence to principles of fair play, including anti-doping and anti-corruption measures.

Bulat Utemuratov, President of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, commented: "The Gold Level Recognition affirms that the National Tennis Center in Astana meets international requirements for player development and infrastructure quality. This achievement reflects the systematic work of the Federation, the Center's management and our coaching teams. Most importantly, it strengthens the foundation for the long-term development of tennis in Kazakhstan, particularly in youth and junior programs."

Over the past 18 years, 39 tennis centers have been constructed across Kazakhstan, comprising 394 hard and clay courts. During this period, private investment in tennis infrastructure has exceeded US$200 million.

The Gold Level status is granted for a four-year period through 2030 and authorizes the use of the official ITF Gold designation. In addition, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) awarded the Center the "National Training Center Integrity Standards Award." ITIA CEO Karen Moorhouse noted that the Center has established a strong governance framework that prioritizes transparency, athlete protection and the promotion of fair competition.

The recognition underscores Kazakhstan's continued commitment to developing a sustainable, internationally aligned tennis ecosystem and strengthening its position within the global sporting community.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2923384/Gold_Level_Recognition_KTF.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1883640/5830509/Kazakhstan_Tennis_Federation_Logo.jpg