Almaty Open receives prestigious ATP Standards of Excellence award

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kazakhstan Tennis Federation is proud to announce that the Almaty Open has been recognized by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) with a prestigious Standards of Excellence Award, marking it as one of the leading tournaments globally in the ATP 250 category.

The accolade was presented at the 2025 ATP Awards ceremony in Turin, Italy, and is based on the highest player ratings across organization, playing conditions, and service quality. The award reflects the tournament's success in delivering exceptional experiences for both athletes and fans, and its alignment with the ATP's global standards.

In the Asia-Pacific region, only three tournaments received this honor this year, notably Dubai (ATP 500), Shanghai (ATP 1000), and Almaty (ATP 250). The Almaty Open remains the only ATP 250 event in the CIS, underlining its unique role in the professional tennis calendar.

Yuri Polskiy, Head of the ATP 250 Almaty Open Organizing Committee and Vice President of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, commented: "We are delighted to receive such a prestigious award from the ATP for the first time. This achievement reflects our continued commitment to providing the highest level of sporting experiences for both players and fans. The tournament's standards are part of a long-term strategy by our President, Bulat Utemuratov, whose goal is to elevate the Almaty Open to ATP 500 status. This will attract more world-class tennis stars to Kazakhstan and further boost the sport's popularity and development nationwide."

The 2025 Almaty Open took place from the 11 to 19 October, with Daniil Medvedev winning the men's singles and Théo Arribagé and Albano Olivetti clinching the men's doubles title. The tournament transformed Kazakhstan's largest city into a vibrant hub of sport and culture.

As part of the ATP Tour's 27 ATP 250 tournaments, each event awards 250 ranking points to its champion and plays a vital role in the professional tennis ecosystem. This recognition from the ATP is a milestone for Kazakhstan's growing presence in international tennis and a testament to the dedication of the organizers, volunteers, sponsors, and the enthusiastic support of fans.

