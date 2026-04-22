Karpowership's One World Karadeniz Foundation Expands Its Global Social Impact in Its 3rd Year

Celebrating its 3rd anniversary, the Foundation has reached tens of thousands of people through programmes designed to create long-term, measurable impact, with a strong focus on women, children and young people. With a footprint spanning more than 15 countries, the Foundation helps communities where Karpowership is present – complementing the company's pivotal role in delivering universal access to electricity.

The Foundation's programmes focus on four core pillars: education and youth development, women's empowerment, community development and environmental sustainability. Across these areas, initiatives are designed to promote equal opportunity, build skills, support community development, and contribute to environmental sustainability.

Programmes such as Girl Power and Girl Move Academy and a partnership with the World Bank's Women in Energy Network (WEN) continue to expand access to education and empower women and young people across different regions, and more than 58,000 students have benefited from educational support and scholarships.

Expanding Community Impact in South America

In South America, the Foundation continues to implement locally tailored projects that address social and environmental priorities. In the Dominican Republic, reforestation programmes and vocational technical training support environmental awareness and youth employability.

In Brazil, reforestation programmes and support for fishermen and coastal communities ensure greater awareness to drive sustainability locally.

In Ecuador, the Foundation has focused on child welfare and education-oriented initiatives, including orphanage support projects, while continuing to develop programmes that contribute to STEM education and supporting children's development.

Our most recent project in Guyana established the AutoCAD Technology Laboratory at the Government Technical Institute, with the potential to support nearly 1,000 students each year in vocational training and digital literacy relevant for industry.

"Since our establishment, contributing to the communities where we operate has always been at the core of our approach. For years, we have implemented social responsibility projects across the countries we serve. Three years ago, we brought together our initiatives under a more structured organisation: the One World Karadeniz Foundation, aiming to develop initiatives that transform social benefit into lasting impact," said Zeynep Harezi Yilmaz, Vice Chair of One World Karadeniz Foundation.

"From education to women's empowerment, child welfare to humanitarian support, we continue to focus on the needs of the communities in the regions we operate. We remain committed to contributing to a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable future," she said.

Impact sits at the heart of all company activities, reflected in Karpowership's role to provide rapid and reliable power to countries while empowering communities through the Foundation in the geographies where Karpowership operates.

For more information on One World Karadeniz Foundation, visit https://oneworldkaradeniz.org/.

Media Contact: Billur Selekoglu, Corporate Communications team, billur.selekoglu@karpowership.com.

About Karpowership

Karpowership is a global energy company with more than 25 years of experience delivering fast, flexible, and reliable power solutions. As the owner and operator of the world's only Powership fleet, the company provides over 8,000 MW of capacity through 45 Powerships, supported by land-based and renewable assets. Karpowership also manages the full LNG value chain with 11 LNG vessels, covering procurement, storage, regasification, and offshore transfer.

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