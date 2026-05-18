Karpowership launches new project to reinforce energy security in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Karpowership, the global pioneer of floating power solutions and the world's largest owner and operator of Powerships, has announced a three-year project in Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula. In partnership with Mexico's independent system operator, CENACE, Karpowership will support energy security in one of the country's fastest growing regions.

The agreement marks a new milestone in the company's expanding presence across the Americas and positions Karpowership as an important energy partner in the region.

Powership Arya Deniz Sultan. Karpowership's LNGTS vessel.

Under the agreement, Karpowership will deploy a 250 MW Powership alongside an LNG Terminal Ship (LNGTS) to provide dispatchable electricity. Operating on natural gas – the lowest-carbon hydrocarbon fuel – the project will strengthen electricity supply and improve grid resilience in the region.

Karpowership's integrated LNG-to-Power model is currently operating in Brazil and Senegal, building on earlier LNG-to-Power projects in Indonesia.

Both the Powership and LNGTS are expected to arrive in Mexico in the coming weeks, with commercial operations beginning in coordination with state and federal authorities.

The company's entry into Mexico builds on its recent acquisition of a shipyard in Brownsville, Texas, and existing operations in Brazil, Ecuador, Guyana and the Dominican Republic, reinforcing Karpowership's long-term commitment to the Americas.

The Yucatán Peninsula is one of Mexico's fastest-growing economic regions and is expected to record the country's highest growth in electricity demand, at 3.8% annually, according to the 2024–2038 National Electric System Development Program (PRODESEN).

Economic growth, population increase and heatwaves have placed sustained pressure on the region's electricity system, highlighting the need for additional capacity. Karpowership's Powership and LNGTS infrastructure will help provide resilience during periods of peak demand and other supply disruptions.

"Karpowership is honoured to begin operations in Mexico, a strategic market for our long-term presence in the Americas. We are committed to supporting energy security in the Yucatán Peninsula by providing reliable capacity when communities and businesses need it most," said Zeynep Harezi Yılmaz, Chief Commercial Officer of Karpowership.

The project will operate under environmental safeguards aligned with Mexican regulations, including SEMARNAT and ASEA requirements, as well as international maritime standards, with particular attention given to protecting coastal and marine ecosystems.

Karpowership's modular and integrated infrastructure can be deployed in months rather than years and relocated as energy needs evolve, avoiding the construction footprint associated with traditional onshore thermal plants.

About Karpowership

Karpowership is a global energy company with more than 3 decades of experience delivering fast, flexible and reliable power solutions. Currently owning and operating 45 Powerships with over 8,500 MW of installed capacity, alongside 11 LNG Terminal Ships, the company serves 14 countries across four continents. Its floating infrastructure is complemented by land-based power plants, renewable energy assets and an expanding LNG-to-Power portfolio. With 3,000 employees representing 30 nationalities, Karpowership advances access to reliable electricity while investing in social, economic and environmental initiatives across its regions of operation.

Media contact: kps.marcom@karpowership.com

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