Kao Data Secures 1.5MW Contract from EMBL-EBI and Begins Second Phase of Campus Technology Deployment

- New customer contract triggers second phase of the Harlow campus build

- Harlow location provides a highly scalable, ultra-low latency solution with local access for the EMBL-EBI engineering team, saving significant OPEX

- High-quality RFP submission detailing Award-winning CSR, renewable energy and low carbon aspects played a key factor in the customers' decision making

- Kao Data continues commitment to delivering in 'best in class' capabilities for customers in the Hyperscale and life sciences communities

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kao Data, the home of innovation and UK's leading entrant to the wholesale colocation data centre market, has announced it has signed a new customer contract with EMBL-EBI, a not-for-profit, international research infrastructure and global leader in the storage, analysis and dissemination of large biological datasets. This is a key development in Kao Data's strategic goal to become the leading provider of compute capability to the UK's Life Science community, based along the London-Stansted-Cambridge corridor.

The EMBL-EBI contract will initially utilise 1.5MW of capacity across six Technology Cells within Kao Data London One's first technology suite (TS01), offering the ability to scale quickly into the new development in TS02 as future demands require.

EMBL-EBI provides some of the worlds most comprehensive open access biological data, used by millions of researchers in academia and industry globally. To-date, their data centres store over 270 Petabytes (277,000 Terabytes) of raw storage; an amount that continues to grow daily, as new information from life science research and genomic sequencing aids scientists in the quest to understand our world and cure mankind's most life-threatening diseases.

Although a research organisation with global reach, EMBL-EBI requires local data centre resources and Kao Data's London One facility is situated a short distance away along the M11. This provides easy access for the research institute's data centre engineers, ensuring continuity of in-house support, uptime for data users and a significant saving in operating expenditure (OPEX).

Additionally, the location of the Harlow campus enabled decision makers to visit the site and build relationships with the Kao Data team, who demonstrated the facilities industry-leading design, award-winning CSR aspects and OCP-Ready capabilities. Its ultra-low PUE, reduced carbon footprint and commitment to 100 percent renewable energy sources provide a highly energy efficient environment with a low cost of operation, which played an equally important factor in the selection process.

"The biological data we store and share through our data resources are used by life science researchers all over the world to power new discoveries," said Steven Newhouse, Head of Technical Services, EMBL-EBI. "As such, data centre space, physical security and infrastructure availability were critical in our decision-making. Kao Data provided a thorough, detailed and consultative approach, which satisfied our technical and operational requirements. Its team also demonstrated an in-depth understanding of the needs of the life sciences. Their offer gave us the ability to quickly scale within a single campus, which is another key benefit in this data-driven environment."

Gerard Thibault, CTO, Kao Data, stated, "EMBL-EBI is an incredibly important customer and marks a significant achievement in our strategic plans, demonstrating that Kao Data has a technically advanced, highly sustainable and energy efficient solution that provides key benefits to the life sciences community. Our ability to exceed expectations and secure the contract against incumbent suppliers further illustrates that Kao Data's technical abilities, our resource and processes surpass legacy data centres in the market."

About Kao Data

Situated in the London-Stansted-Cambridge technology corridor, the £200m+ Kao Data Campus provides around 150,000 sq. ft technical space and 35MW power for IT equipment. The completed site will comprise four 8.8MW data centres, providing a customer product set from a Technology Pod, Technology Cell, Technology Suite and complete Technology Building, tailored to meet the demands of conventional ITE infrastructure, through to specialist HPC and Edge at Scale deployments.

Through technical leadership Kao Data continues to drive innovation increasing reliability supporting 100% availability at reduced total cost of operations. Dynamic load tracking at the campus site ensures high energy-efficiency with ultras-low PUE <1.2., even at 20% ITE utilisation. The company has made the added commitment to 100% renewable energy to power its data centres.

Served by a dedicated and redundant 43,5MVA power supply, the quality of the design, construction and systems installation has helped Kao Data achieve BREEAM excellent certification. The technical capability, hyper-connectivity strategy and secure data resilience of the Kao Data Campus makes it ideally placed to support both cloud and hybrid-cloud solutions for a range of enterprise businesses, including financial services, life sciences, defence and the health sector.

For more details, please visit www.kaodata.com

About EMBL-EBI

EMBL's European Bioinformatics Institute (EMBL-EBI) is a global leader in the storage, analysis and dissemination of large biological datasets. We help scientists realise the potential of 'big data' by enhancing their ability to exploit complex information to make discoveries that benefit humankind.

We are at the forefront of computational biology research, with work spanning sequence analysis methods, multi-dimensional statistical analysis and data-driven biological discovery, from plant biology to mammalian development and disease.

We are part of EMBL and are located on the Wellcome Genome Campus, near Cambridge, UK, one of the world's largest concentrations of scientific and technical expertise in genomics.

www.ebi.ac.uk

