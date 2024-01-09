Kao Data Appoints Doug Loewe as Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Accomplished, industry-leader with a strong, international track record for strategic, corporate development joins Kao Data following a successful year of new customer acquisitions, investments, and data centre deployments.

Loewe is appointed Kao Data's new CEO to pioneer the next phase of platform expansion across the UK and Europe , meeting increasing demand for AI and intensive computing.

With 35+ years of experience, Loewe has previously held senior and board-level positions at a host of renowned organisations including Macquarie Asset Management, Virtus, Yondr, Interxion, Rackspace, and CompuServe Network Services.

LONDON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kao Data, the specialist developer and operator of data centres engineered for AI and advanced computing, has today announced it has appointed Doug Loewe as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Originally hailing from Columbus, Ohio, in the United States, Doug Loewe is an accomplished, international business executive, who, for over the last 35 years, has built and led numerous high performing teams and businesses within the diverse, global technology industry.

With an exceptional reputation for leadership across start-ups, scale-ups, and large corporations and an approach that centres on orchestrating entrepreneurialism at all levels of operation, Loewe has previously held senior positions at a host of respected companies including Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Virtus, Yondr, Interxion, Rackspace and CompuServe Network Services.

His career experience is supported by a degree in computer science from Ohio State University, an MBA from the University of Chicago, and a director's course at Harvard Business School. He also serves as a Distinguished Executive in Residence (DEIR) for the University of Chicago, and continues to engage in various mentoring, humanitarian, and philanthropic pursuits with a key focus on technology.

Having pioneered large scale data interconnection and AI inference data centre developments in previous roles, Loewe will lead the next phase of Kao Data's growth strategy across the UK and continental Europe, accelerating the development of Kao Data's high performance colocation platform engineered for AI and advanced computing into new territories and next-tier data centre hubs.

Loewe joins Kao Data at a critical inflection point in the company's trajectory, following a year of successful new customer wins across AI, hyperscale cloud, research, and financial services. Additionally, 2023 saw the company establish a new capital structure from its shareholders Infratil Ltd, Legal & General Capital, and Goldacre Noé Group, and invest £350M into a new, industrial-scale data centre in Greater Manchester. Further, in November 2023, Kao Data also announced that its KLON-02 data centre was fully operational, reinforcing its Harlow campus as one of the UK's preeminent locations for GPU-powered AI and advanced workloads.

"Doug's outstanding reputation for driving business strategy, growth and leading world-class teams truly speaks for itself, and on behalf of the shareholders and senior management team, I'm delighted to welcome him to Kao Data," said David Bloom, Founder and Chairman, Kao Data. "His visionary insight and ethos for entrepreneurialism will help us drive another step-change in performance as we seek to fast-track our ambitions across the European region, and scale our sustainable, secure, and advanced data centre platform, engineered for AI."

"For almost a decade, Kao Data has established an enviable reputation as a pioneer within the fields of AI and high performance computing (HPC), and the company's award-winning infrastructure, technical and operations teams are already trusted to host some of the industry's most demanding, mission critical compute environments," said Doug Loewe, CEO, Kao Data. "With a rich heritage of delivering data centre excellence, and underlying principles that ensure sustainability and ESG are at the heart of every decision, it was a natural fit with the high-achieving values I have always held close, and I'm glad to join the organisation to lead the company's next stage of corporate growth."

Doug Loewe begins his role as new CEO of Kao Data with immediate effect. To learn more about Kao Data visit the website.

About Kao Data

Kao Data leads the industry, pioneering the development and operation of data centres engineered for AI and advanced computing. With hyperscale-inspired facilities east and west of London, and northern England's largest data centre planned for Greater Manchester, we are home to technology's most demanding computing infrastructure.

Our award-winning, NVIDIA DGX-Ready certified data centres are designed, engineered, and operated by one of the industry's most respected teams. Together, this provides colocation customers deploying mission critical AI, enterprise, and cloud workloads with a secure, scalable, and sustainable compute environment, backed by a guarantee of 100% uptime.

Kao Data's data centre portfolio includes more than 160MW of IT load, either currently operational, under development or planned – all of which is under-pinned by the highest energy efficiency, sustainability and ESG credentials.

Backed by leading international investors, and with several pioneering 'industry firsts' to our name, Kao Data represents the future in industrial scale, high-capacity data centres for AI and the next generation of compute.

Kaodata.com