Kalaam Telecom Group Partners with SecurityHQ to Enhance the Cybersecurity Landscape in the Region

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalaam Telecom Group, a leading regional Digital Solutions Provider is thrilled to announce its partnership with SecurityHQ, a global Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) to empower the cybersecurity landscape in the region.

This strategic partnership brings together SecurityHQ's global expertise in managed security services and Kalaam Telecom's strong regional presence to deliver advanced SOC and Managed Security services tailored to the unique needs of local enterprises. Under this partnership, SecurityHQ will provide Managed Security Operations Centers (SOCs) and other Managed Security Services within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Bahrain, Kuwait and other regional GCC locations based on Kalaam's footprint. This will leverage world-class technologies, utilize local citizens, employ matured processes, and demonstrate a proven ability to meet local regulatory requirements. This is all subject to obtaining the Managed Security Operations Center (MSOC) license from the National Cybersecurity Authority in KSA. This combination of capabilities ensures Kalaam Telecom's clients will receive world-class cybersecurity solutions meticulously tailored to the specific demands of the region.

Veer Passi, Group CEO of Kalaam Telecom commented; "Our partnership with SecurityHQ marks a pivotal step in our mission to empower businesses in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia & Bahrain with cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions. We will be utilizing industry leading technologies, highly matured processes and capabilities to provide enterprises with unparalleled protection against evolving cyber threats, while adhering to the highest regulatory standards and industry best practices."

Aaron Hambleton, Senior VP, MEA at SecurityHQ, emphasized the significance of this collaboration, stating: "SecurityHQ's partnership with Kalaam Telecom represents a strategic milestone in strengthening our cybersecurity capabilities and presence in the GCC region. By combining our global MSSP expertise with Kalaam Telecom's regional presence, we're positioned to deliver enhanced cybersecurity services that address the unique challenges of local enterprises while maintaining our commitment to excellence in threat detection and response."

As a Leader in the 2024 IDC Marketspace for Middle East Managed Detection and Response Services, and with the launch of seventh global SOC in KSA, SecurityHQ continues to raise the bar for cyber defence across the region.

With strong references across the GCC and a commitment to excellence, this partnership underscores Kalaam Telecom's dedication to empowering businesses with the tools and expertise necessary to address today's ever-evolving cyber threats.

About Kalaam Telecom:

Kalaam Telecom Group (Kalaam) is a trusted digital solutions provider with over 30 years of expertise, serving SMEs, Enterprises, and Telecom Carriers regionally and globally. Headquartered in Bahrain with offices in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Jordan, Egypt and the UK, Kalaam offers advanced digital solutions like Connectivity, Cloud, Cybersecurity, Managed Networks, Voice & Collaboration, ICT & Data Center for various verticals. Kalaam owns the KNOT terrestrial cable system and is a consortium member of the Europe-India Gateway (EIG) undersea cable. Its unique "Kalaam Iraq Transit" terrestrial route ensures low latency, high security, and resilience, making it a reliable partner for regional and international connectivity. To know more about Kalaam Telecom Solutions, visit www.kalaam-telecom.com.

About SecurityHQ

SecurityHQ is a technology-agnostic MSSP that designs and architects custom security solutions to fit your environment's specific needs. Whether that extends to total management of your security features, or just filling in the gaps, SecurityHQ offers services from 24/7 MDR to threat and risk advisory, to proactive security posture management. Our team of over 500+ SOC Analysts and Engineers is positioned to detect and remediate threats with a 62% lower noise-to-signal ratio than competitors. With our leading expertise, we serve as an extension of your security program and provide the essential elements needed to protect your organization: time and insights.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2737667/Kalaam_Telecom.jpg