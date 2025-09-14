MANAMA, Bahrain, Sept. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalaam Telecom Group's wholesale division, Kalaam Carrier Solutions (KCS), has extended its strategic partnership with Riedel Networks for three more years to continue delivering seamless connectivity for the region's largest motorsport series.

Kalaam Telecom Group and Riedel Networks Extend Partnership and strengthen Commitment to Motorsport Connectivity in MENA

Building on the successful delivery of high-performance connectivity for races across Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE from 2022 to 2024, this renewed partnership strengthens KCS and Riedel's joint commitment to enabling mission-critical communications for sports, media events, and enterprise customers across the MENA region. Since 2022, the two companies have established a robust regional network, anchored by a key Point of Presence (POP) in Manama, Bahrain. This POP is integrated with Kalaam's fully-owned terrestrial KNOT cable system, providing a 100% terrestrial route across the region, and seamlessly connecting to Riedel's global backbone.

The collaboration has simplified regional access and improved network resilience, benefiting industries such as finance, energy, and logistics with secure, high-capacity connections between local branches and global networks.

Veer Passi, Group CEO of Kalaam Telecom, stated, "As a Bahraini company, Kalaam is proud to serve as the connectivity partner of choice for the world's premier motorsport series. Riedel Networks' decision to establish Bahrain as their hub for the Middle Eastern region underscores the Kingdom's growing role as a regional digital gateway. This partnership not only showcases Kalaam's ability to deliver reliable, low-latency, high-speed connectivity, but also reinforces our position as a trusted enabler of advanced communications for global sporting events."

"The partnership with Kalaam has enabled us to deliver premium connectivity for international motorsport events while also providing highly reliable network solutions for enterprises in the MENA region," said Michael Martens, CEO of RIEDEL Networks. "With this renewed agreement, we are expanding our joint services to address the growing demands of corporate and global event customers."

The renewed partnership will further enhance infrastructure, add new interconnection points, and introduce additional services for enterprises, broadcasters, and digital platforms in the region.

About Kalaam Telecom Group

Kalaam Telecom Group (Kalaam) is a trusted digital solutions provider with over 30 years of expertise, serving SMEs, Enterprises, and Telecom Carriers regionally and globally. Headquartered in Bahrain with offices in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Jordan, Egypt and the UK, Kalaam offers advanced digital solutions like Connectivity, Cloud, Cybersecurity, Managed Networks, Voice & Collaboration, ICT & Data Center for various verticals. Kalaam owns the KNOT terrestrial cable system and is a consortium member of the Europe-India Gateway (EIG) undersea cable. Its unique "Kalaam Iraq Transit" terrestrial route ensures low latency, high security, and resilience, making it a reliable partner for regional and international connectivity.

About Riedel Network

Riedel Networks is an international network provider focused on customized networks and is listed in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global, as a niche vendor specializing in midmarket multinationals and the media and events sector. Founded in 2001 in Butzbach, the company today runs an extensive and scalable Cisco homogenous network with 40+ points of presence worldwide. It serves 250+ multinational customers across all vertical industries in 75+ countries. Riedel Networks is an enterprise of the Riedel Communications Group in Wuppertal, Germany, and is privately owned by Thomas Riedel.

