MANAMA, Bahrain, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalaam Telecom Group proudly celebrates the successful one-year anniversary of the Kalaam Iraq Transit route. This pioneering initiative, launched in strategic partnership with the Iraqi Informatics & Telecommunication Public Company (ITPC) has emerged as a critical terrestrial alternative for data traffic between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Europe.

Kalaam Iraq Transit Transforming GCC-Europe Connectivity with unmatched Performance & Resilience

Over the past year, Kalaam Iraq Transit has demonstrated exceptional performance, delivering large capacities to its mission critical customers to benefit from low -latency, enhanced resiliency, and superior security. The route supports multi-terabits capacity and effectively mitigates geopolitical risks and capacity constraints, providing businesses to benefit from dependable and diverse connectivity.

Today, with the lowest round-trip delay (RTD) between GCC and Europe, the route is trusted by mission-critical customers, including banks, ministries of foreign affairs, government agencies, and live sporting event platforms, where performance, uptime, and security are non-negotiable.

Additionally, Kalaam Telecom Group subsidiary Zajil Telecom's landing license in Kuwait, in collaboration with CITRA, allows the route to bypass common chokepoints in red sea, a major corridor for east to west traffic, ensuring a completely diverse & redundant route with consistent performance and preventing data loss.

Nezar Mohammad Al Saie, Chairman of Kalaam Telecom Group, stated, "The launch of Kalaam Iraq Transit has reinforced our position as a digital infrastructure leader. We are proud to have supported global carriers, hyperscalers, and mission-critical organizations with dependable and strategic connectivity during a challenging geopolitical year. This milestone reflects our commitment to building resilient routes that empower customers to operate without disruption."

Kalaam remains committed to robust and diverse connectivity options further enhanced by its 100% terrestrial KNOT cable system and participation in the EIG consortium submarine cable system.

About Kalaam Telecom:

Kalaam Telecom Group (Kalaam) is a trusted digital solutions provider with over 30 years of expertise, serving SMEs, Enterprises, and Telecom Carriers regionally and globally. Headquartered in Bahrain with offices in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Jordan, Egypt and the UK, Kalaam offers advanced digital solutions like Connectivity, Cloud, Cybersecurity, Managed Networks, Voice & Collaboration, ICT & Data Center for various verticals. Kalaam owns the KNOT terrestrial cable system and is a consortium member of the Europe-India Gateway (EIG) undersea cable. Its unique "Kalaam Iraq Transit" terrestrial route ensures low latency, high security, and resilience, making it a reliable partner for regional and international connectivity. To know more about Kalaam Telecom Solutions, visit www.kalaam-telecom.com.

