Kalaam Telecom Group Gears up in Saudi Arabia to deliver Connecting The World's Largest Motorsport Series in The Middle East for the Second Year

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalaam Telecom Group, is again gearing up, in collaboration with Riedel Networks, a renowned global network provider to cater to the needs of the largest motorsport series. With the race delivered in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia is gearing up next to deliver connecting the world's largest motorsport for the second consecutive year followed by the Middle East series. Kalaam's successful delivery of the 2023 race series in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE proved to be a great success and set the stage for continued success in the upcoming races.

Kalaam Telecom Group (Kalaam) is a trusted regional digital solutions provider, serving SMEs & Enterprises. With full-fledged operations in Saudi Arabia and acquisition of multiple local licenses such as Voice, SMS, Cloud, Cybersecurity & SMS, Kalaam is well-equipped to offer tailored next-gen digital solutions and niche telecom services to businesses in Saudi Arabia.

With a portfolio of cutting-edge digital solutions, covering connectivity, managed networks, cloud, V&C, Kalaam offers tailored solutions to meet the needs of customers of all sizes in key markets and verticals across the region. Kalaam also serves the global carrier community by connecting Asia-Pacific (APAC), US and European customers into the MENA region.

Nezar Al Saie, Chairman of Kalaam Telecom Group, said, "As a Bahraini company, Kalaam takes great pride in delivering groundbreaking solutions for the biggest motorsport series in the world, with Riedel Networks choosing Bahrain as their hub for the Middle Eastern region. This collaboration has been a milestone entering the motorsport industry on a global scale, starting with the Middle East."

Veer Passi, Group CEO of Kalaam, said, "2023 was a success story for Kalaam and we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of connectivity and revolutionizing the way we connect the motorsports world. By collaborating with Riedel Networks on this endevaour, Kalaam continues to cater to strategic industries and mission critical projects."

Micheal Martens, CEO of Riedel Networks, added, "Kalaam aligned perfectly with our criteria for a partner, bringing not just technological expertise but also a commitment to seamless collaboration and an unwavering focus on achieving our shared goals. This collaboration has fortified our network infrastructure and laid the foundation for future endeavors."

The partnership with Kalaam supported Riedel Networks in establishing a Point-of-Presence (PoP) in the region, granting connectivity to Kalaam's worldwide PoPs in Europe and Asia while ensuring ultra-low latency service level guarantees. The solution leverages Kalaam's fully owned Kalaam Network Optical Transit (KNOT) cable system and the Europe-India Gateway cable (EIG). By utilizing these advanced cable systems, Riedel Networks established a robust and reliable network infrastructure, enabling seamless data transmission with minimal latency.

About Kalaam Telecom Group

Kalaam Telecom Group (Kalaam) is a trusted digital solutions provider, serving SMEs, enterprise regionally and telecoms carriers & hyperscalers globally. Headquartered in Bahrain, and with offices in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Jordan, and UK, Kalaam has pioneered ISP solutions, connectivity, and digital transformation in the GCC with an accumulated legacy of 30+ years.

Kalaam provides a portfolio of cutting-edge digital solutions that are tailored to the needs of customers of all sizes in key markets and verticals across the region, including BFSI, education, government, hospitality, healthcare, retail and more.

Kalaam's fully owned terrestrial cable system, Kalaam Network Optical Transit (KNOT), which is spanning Kuwait, Bahrain, KSA, UAE and Qatar is now coupled with consortium ownership in undersea cable Europe-India Gateway (EIG), a 15,000 km international fiber-optic submarine cable system covering 12 countries from India and the Middle East to Europe. Through this extensive network, Kalaam is uniquely placed to serve international and regional telecom carriers and enterprises.

To know more about Kalaam Telecom Solutions log onto www.kalaam-telecom.com.

About Riedel Network

Riedel Networks is an international network provider focused on customized networks and is listed in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global, as a niche vendor specializing in midmarket multinationals and the media and events sector. Founded in 2001 in Butzbach, the company today runs an extensive and scalable Cisco homogenous network with 40+ points of presence worldwide. It serves 250+ multinational customers across all vertical industries in 75+ countries. Riedel Networks is an enterprise of the Riedel Communications Group in Wuppertal, Germany, and is privately owned by Thomas Riedel.

To know more about Riedel Network log onto https://www.riedel-networks.net.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2356991/Kalaam_Telecom_Logo.jpg