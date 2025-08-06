Kalaam Telecom Group and Silah Gulf Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation in the Region

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalaam Telecom Group, a leading regional provider of digital infrastructure and ICT solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Silah Gulf, a prominent customer experience and business process outsourcing provider, to jointly advance digital innovation and elevate service delivery standards across the region.

Kalaam Telecom Group & Silah Gulf Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation in the Region

This strategic collaboration brings together Kalaam's robust telecom, digital and cloud infrastructure with Silah Gulf's deep-rooted expertise in customer engagement and operational excellence. The partnership aims to deliver comprehensive digital solutions that support business transformation and drive efficiency across diverse industries in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.

Under the terms of the partnership, both companies will collaborate on developing integrated digital services — with a particular focus on Unified Communications, Fixed Telecom, and Cloud-based platforms — tailored to the evolving needs of government and enterprise clients.

"We are pleased to partner with Silah Gulf to deliver future-ready digital services that meet the growing demands of modern enterprises. This alliance reflects our commitment to innovation and to delivering holistic solutions that empower clients to scale, optimize, and compete in today's fast-evolving digital landscape," said Veer Passi, Group CEO of Kalaam Telecom Group.

"This partnership reflects our shared ambition to transform the regional service ecosystem through customer-centric innovation. By uniting our strengths, we aim to accelerate digital adoption and contribute meaningfully to national transformation agendas," said Feras Ahmed, CEO of Silah Gulf.

The partnership reinforces both organizations' positions as digital leaders in the region and underscores their shared vision for shaping the future of enterprise services through strategic collaboration and innovation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2743544/KalaamGroup_Silah_Partnership.jpg