KACPER KŁOS NAMED CEO OF ASSEMBLY DIGITAL COMMERCE

WARSAW, Poland, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Assembly, a leading media agency, today announced that Kacper Kłos has been named Chief Executive Officer of Assembly Digital Commerce. Kłos previously served as Global Head of Assembly Digital Commerce and brings nearly two decades of expertise in digital transformation, e-commerce strategy, and driving scalable growth for global brands to the role. Kłos has been instrumental in building and deploying Assembly's global digital commerce offering, combining creative, content, and media capabilities to deliver end-to-end solutions for clients.

Co-founder and inaugural CEO of Brand New Galaxy, Kłos' successes include scaling operations to over 600 employees across three continents, achieving over 30% annual revenue growth, and leading the acquisition of Content26, marking the first US-based Amazon agency acquired by a Polish-born company. Following Brand New Galaxy's acquisition by Stagwell, Kłos played a key role in integrating global offerings and accelerating international expansion.

In 2024, Brand New Galaxy was rebranded as Assembly Digital Commerce, enabling more connected omni-experiences to make brands perform and delivering Assembly's proposition to Find the Change That Fuels Growth across clients' entire consumer journey. The rebranding marked a natural evolution of the partnership between the agencies, and Kacper Kłos' return as CEO brings the transformation full circle.

Commenting on his new role, Kłos stated: "It's an exciting time for Assembly as we continue to shape the future of digital commerce. With the rise of AI, advanced analytics, scalable and connected ecosystems, brands face tremendous opportunities for growth. I'm proud to work with this team of experts to help our clients capitalize on these trends and drive the agency's evolution as a market leader in the digital commerce space."

Rick Acampora, Global CEO of Assembly, added: "Kacper has a proven track record of developing global digital commerce competencies and seamlessly connecting creative, content, and media offerings to deliver innovative solutions aligned with clients' business objectives. His expertise and vision have already made a significant impact at Assembly. I'm confident that under his leadership, we will continue to set new standards for success in the industry."

