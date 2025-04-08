LONDON, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX, the global K-Beauty brand known for its effective yet gentle skincare solutions, has announced the launch of its first-ever Euro Supporters Program in an unprecedented collaboration with YESSTYLE, the global e-commerce leader in Asian fashion and beauty.

The initiative will run across five European markets - the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain - and is designed to discover the next generation of K-Beauty content creators while deepening COSRX's connection with local skincare communities.

K-Beauty Pioneer COSRX Launches first-ever ‘Euro Supporters’ Program in Collaboration with YESSTYLE to Expand Global Footprint

"We're thrilled to team up with YESSTYLE to bring COSRX's most-loved and latest innovations directly into the hands of European creators," said a COSRX spokesperson. "This program is more than just a campaign; it's an invitation for collective growth. It represents a meaningful opportunity to empower local voices to shape the COSRX story through the lens of our consumers and to build a truly global skincare community. After all, it's our core belief that the best skincare begins by listening."

A New Opportunity for Aspiring Creators

The Euro Supporters Program will recruit 100 creators from across the five participating countries. Running from May to August, the program offers access to COSRX's most iconic products, including the cult-favorite Advanced Snail Mucin line and The RX Collection, a derm skincare range formulated with highly concentrated active ingredients. Over the course of three months, participants will complete content creation missions, sharing their authentic skincare journeys on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. These missions are designed to highlight both global K-Beauty trends and each creator's unique local perspective.

In addition to product access and brand exposure, selected creators will receive exclusive rewards throughout the program, including:

YESSTYLE Gold Membership perks and monthly YESSTYLE coupons

Bonus gifts for top-performing creators and the chance to be featured on COSRX's official social media channels

A once-in-a-lifetime trip to Korea for the top three creators at the end of the program

Building a Globally Connected Creator Community

This collaboration marks COSRX's first European influencer program in partnership with YESSTYLE and represents a strategic step into Europe's rapidly expanding K-Beauty market. Backed by years of experience running successful global supporter campaigns, COSRX brings its proven community-building expertise to a new generation of digital creators across the region.

The initiative reflects COSRX's continued commitment to building authentic, long-term relationships with influencers. More than just a product seeding program, it offers a platform for creators to develop their voice, gain hands-on industry experience, and grow their presence in a supportive, brand-aligned environment. Participants will also play a key role in shaping a truly global beauty community rooted in connection, creativity, and collaboration.

How to Apply

Applications for the COSRX x YESSTYLE Euro Supporters Program start on April 7 and close on April 16. Interested applicants can visit the official COSRX or YESSTYLE Influencers Instagram accounts.

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has become a globally recognized skincare brand trusted by millions. By using a minimal number of highly effective ingredients in concentrated formulas, COSRX delivers visible results while being gentle on sensitive skin.

Follow COSRX on Instagram, TikTok, or visit www.cosrx.com for updates and exclusive offers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2659793/K_Beauty_Pioneer_COSRX_Launches_first_ever__Euro_Supporters__Program_Image_Update.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2648141/COSRX_Logo.jpg