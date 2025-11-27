K-Beauty Shines as COSRX Snail Mucin Essence Claims No.1 on Amazon UK During Black Friday & Cyber Monday

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The biggest shopping moment of the year has once again reshaped the UK beauty rankings — and this Black Friday & Cyber Monday (November 20th – December 1st), COSRX continued to stand out with its strong performance. Amid surging demand for high-performing skincare, the brand's global bestseller, the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, secured the No.1 position in Amazon UK's Serum category, reaffirming its status as one of the world's most trusted and sought-after formulas.

Why Consumers Are Obsessed: The Enduring Power of Snail Mucin

Loved across continents for its transformative results, the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence — which has ranked No.1 in Amazon UK's Serum category for nine major promotional cycles over the past three years — once again claimed the top spot this year, reaffirming its appeal among UK shoppers.

Its 96% snail mucin formula helps repair the skin barrier, ease dryness and irritation, and revives a radiant glow, all with a lightweight gel texture that absorbs effortlessly. The essence has also become a global social media phenomenon, propelled by millions of TikTok views and compelling user-generated before-and-after content. This blend of clinical performance and viral community proof has cemented its cult status among dermatology enthusiasts, beauty creators, and loyal consumers.

As temperatures drop in December, the formula stands out as a seasonal essential, delivering the deep hydration and barrier support UK consumers rely on throughout winter. Its strong performance during the country's peak shopping weekend further reflects the rising demand for credible, results-driven K-beauty solutions.

Two Global Bestsellers in One: COSRX's Snail & Peptide Set Debuts on Amazon UK

To meet accelerating consumer demand, COSRX has introduced a UK New Release: the Amazon-exclusive Snail & Peptide Booster Set, bringing together two of its top-ranking global bestsellers — The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum and The Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence.

Available exclusively on Amazon UK, this newly launched, curated duo offers consumers a complete, results-focused routine that pairs two category-leading formulas for optimal radiance, hydration, and skin resilience throughout the winter months.

Beyond Snail: Peptides Take the Spotlight as Emerging Bestsellers

While the Advanced Snail Mucin line continues to dominate, COSRX is also experiencing surging demand for its peptide-powered innovations. The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum, a consistent top performer across Europe, is rapidly becoming a new hero product thanks to its synergy of six purpose-driven peptides that refine texture, improve firmness, and enhance overall skin vitality. In the UK, interest in COSRX's broader peptide range is rising as consumers seek targeted, result-driven formulas. Key standouts include:

The Peptide Collagen Lifting Glow Hydrogel Mask — a peptide-infused hydrogel mask that delivers intensive hydration and visible firmness for depleted winter skin.

The Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch — enriched with four peptides to provide instant radiance and revitalization to the under-eye area and other delicate zones.

Together, these peptide-led innovations showcase COSRX's expanding strength in advanced, multi-functional treatment formulas — reinforcing peptides as one of the most promising categories within K-Beauty today.

