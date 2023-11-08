BERLIN, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Protelion is excited to announce that our team is going to participate in one of the most prominent cyber security events of the year, Black Hat MEA . The leading cybersecurity conference and exhibition will be held from November 14-16 in Riyadh, KSA. Over 40,000 infosec professionals, 300+ exhibitors, and 300+ world-renowned speakers from over 120 countries will be in attendance.

Protelion, as one of the leading cyber-security companies, will showcase its top-tier security solutions at a three-day event tailored to meet the needs of different organizations.

Join Protelion at Black Hat MEA to discover the world of cyber security

In our stand, you will be able to learn from leading experts about our holistic suits, such as Threat Detection and Response, our foolproof Network Security solution to protect all your channels in real-time; learn about our tailored and scalable enterprise messenger and hardened phone with military-grade certified encryption, and explore our Endpoint Protection suits for different needs.

"Protelion offers world-class support for different cyber-related problems to cater to the needs of middle-to-big companies and governmental organizations. Our solutions are highly customizable and seemingly integrable to already existing networks, thus making Protelion the right choice to secure the company, and we are very excited to showcase our different solutions to the visitors," says Josef Waclaw, CEO of Protelion GmbH.

With our innovative solutions and world-class support, Protelion is your trusted partner in securing your critical infrastructure. Don't miss the opportunity to experience our advanced cybersecurity and visit our stand H2.107.

About Protelion:

Protelion is a globally recognized leader in cybersecurity solutions, catering to governments, defense organizations, law enforcement agencies, and critical infrastructure entities. Protelion's solutions are founded on highly secure, state-of-the-art algorithms reinforced by unparalleled world-class support, development expertise, and technical proficiency. Operating from its headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Protelion boasts a global presence through its international team and a network of distribution partners across EMEA, the USA, and Latin America.

