Johnson Matthey Announces New Office in Riyadh, KSA, Extending its Commitment to the Region and Its Sustainability Goals

LONDON, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Matthey (JM), a global leader in sustainable technologies, announces the opening of its new offices in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). This expansion underscores JM's dedication to the region and aligns with its strategic initiatives to enhance local support and collaboration within the region.

Maurits van Tol, Chief Executive, Catalyst Technologies at Johnson Matthey, marked this significant milestone at the Great Futures Festival in Riyadh, where he was part of an esteemed panel of experts discussing 'Powering a Greener Future.' During his presentation, Maurits spoke about the versatility of JM's technologies, which can utilize various feedstocks to produce a broad spectrum of chemical building blocks and fuels. This feedstock-agnostic approach is pivotal for industries seeking flexible and sustainable solutions. He highlighted how JM's technologies, including its innovative Fischer-Tropsch process (FT CANS™), co-developed with bp, and LCH™ technology for low-carbon hydrogen production, are integral to advancing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and other low-carbon solutions.

Maurits stated, "JM technologies will support KSA as it seeks to diversify its energy sources and reach its sustainability goals. We can and will help it make its vision to lead the world in making a Circular Carbon Economy a reality."

Strategic Importance of KSA to Johnson Matthey

The establishment of the Riyadh office is a strategic move by JM to deepen its ties with the region. For over 35 years, JM has been optimizing petrochemical operations across the region, enhancing technology performance through catalysts and licensing innovative technologies for the efficient production of chemicals and fuels.

Maurits said, "JM already has a strong commitment in supporting the KSA in reaching its decarbonization targets through proactive collaboration on R&D projects with local partners and universities. Our new office in Riyadh shows a deepening of this commitment and intend to do more. By localizing support and providing advanced, scalable technology, we can support the Kingdom in leading the way in tackling energy and climate challenges, meeting its Vision 2030 goals, and, ultimately, its desire to reach 'Net Zero' by 2060."

