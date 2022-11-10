Johannesburg Gets Ready For IT News Africa's Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa 2022

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It is that time of the year again, when healthcare professionals, industry experts and leaders gather to discuss the impact of emerging technologies on their industry. Taking place at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg on 16-17 November 2022 under the theme 'Accelerating Digital Transformation in Healthcare: From Crisis to Opportunity', the 7th Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa will attract hundreds of hospital CxOs, medical practitioners, healthcare IT leaders, service providers and government functionaries, as well as a carefully selected roster of local and international speakers.

#HISA2022 aims to address the many healthcare challenges that still exist in Africa, and critically assess the ways in which emerging technology trends such as AI, IoMT, EHR, 3D printing, Big Data Analytics, AR & VR, Wearables and Blockchain can improve healthcare.

This year's Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa plans to tackle clinical and systemic challenges facing African healthcare and offer real-world technology solutions. Industry experts will share how the adoption of emerging technologies is making things easier for both health professionals and patients while also highlighting healthcare success stories and global best practices.

Why attend:

Learn about the latest innovative solutions in the healthcare sector. Hear from Health-Tech entrepreneurs and policy makers from across the continent. Explore developments in the use of technology in the healthcare sector. Hear from successful organizations that have implemented game-changing health-tech solutions. Enjoy an unparalleled networking platform and secure new opportunities and partners.

Confirmed speakers include:

Chevon Clark - CEO, National Renal Care.

Crystal Serena Vulavu- Council Member, Nairobi Division, Kenya Medical Association.

Denis Lafitte- CIO, King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Dr Rajeev Rao Eashwari- Director: ehealth Hospital Services, Gauteng Department of Health.

Fred Mumo - Head of Information Technology Services, AAR Hospital.

Jason McArthur - Managing Director HealthWare, Medical Technology.

Ulysse Baguida- CEO and Co-Founder, U'HOPE Company ( Brussels - Belgium )

Thoneshan Naidoo- Principal Officer, Medshield Medical Scheme.

Jonathan Keytel - Head, Healthcare Transformation And Sustainability South Africa & Management Center Sub-Saharan Africa: Roche Diagnostics.

Michael Hasselber- Chief Digital Health Officer, University of Rochester Medical Centre.

Patrick Woodard - Chief Digital Officer, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.

Saul Behrmann - Chief Operating Officer, Medi Response .

Teshlin Akaloo- Managing Director, Netcareplus

Key topics at this #HISA2022 include:

The future of healthcare.

Trends in healthcare funding & innovation.

Improving healthcare with AI.

Connecting Care Teams and Patients: Towards effective integrated care.

Enhancing the patient experience with data analytics.

Healthcare future funding & crisis response.

Effective integrated care and care continuity.

Unlocking insights to enable data-driven, digitally-enhanced healthcare.

How to Participate:

Join as an attendee: Join local and international hospital CxOs, medical practitioners, healthcare IT leaders, service providers and government functionaries – for two days of top-level content, case studies, live demos, breakaway sessions and plenty of networking opportunities. Join as a speaker: Showcase your thought-leadership. Share your insights and experience. Shape solutions to critical business challenges. Join us as an exhibitor: Showcase your health-tech innovations, projects, and solutions. Put your organisation at the centre of this one-of-a-kind gathering. Find new partnerships, investors, leads, and opportunities.

For more information about this conference, visit: http://www.healthcareinnovationsummit.co.za/



