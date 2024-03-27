JK Tech Unveils Generative AI Accelerator JIVA, Aims to Empower Businesses with Reliable Enterprise Data

LONDON, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JK Tech, a global provider of next-generation Digital and Business Consulting Services, is excited to announce the launch of its new Gen AI-powered enterprise solution- JIVA. The innovative features of this state-of-the-art solution based on Google Cloud technologies aim to revolutionize data insights. The company's Gen AI-powered offering- JIVA revolutionizes data accessibility while notably enhancing precision and minimizing hallucinations, a common challenge with traditional LLMs.

At the core of JIVA is the ability to breathe life into data, enabling businesses to gain practical knowledge and expertise with unprecedented speed and accuracy. Using advanced Gen AI technologies, JIVA produces new data and insights that can help organisations tackle complex challenges with ease. JIVA offers a diverse array of features crafted to seamlessly enhance the integration of Generative AI. Utilising the Knowledge Graph and Hyper Analyzer, it constructs a dynamic interconnected graph that fosters traceability and contextual comprehension. The in-context training and reasoning engine within JIVA facilitates deeper understanding, leading to more accurate conclusions. The Nodal Level Security is a unique feature of JIVA that integrates enterprise access management, ensuring secure data access and mitigating the risk of data misinterpretation.

In a statement, Dipankar Ganguly, Chief Technology Officer of JK Tech, says, "As organisations continue to navigate the complexities of digitization, Data has become a critical asset for strategic decision-making and driving innovation. At JK Tech, we believe in unleashing the full potential of Gen AI in the digital transformation journey of businesses. Through in-depth discovery sessions, we work with clients to identify key areas where Gen AI can deliver tangible value. From customisation and integration tailored to specific needs to end-to-end training and seamless implementation, we are committed to ensuring our customers effectively harness the power of Gen AI. Through our ongoing support and optimisation services, we remain committed to keeping our customers' Gen AI initiatives innovative and leading the way in the evolving business environment."

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1513832/3012700/JK_Tech_Logo.jpg