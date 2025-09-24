JK Tech Wins Silver Globee® Award for Company of the Year in Artificial Intelligence at the 17th Annual 2025 Globee® Business Awards for Innovation

Recognised for Advancing Generative AI Capabilities and Driving Measurable Business Impact

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JK Tech is proud to announce it has been named Silver Winner of the Company of the Year in the Artificial Intelligence category at the 17th Annual 2025 Globee® Business Awards for Innovation, also known as the Golden Bridge Awards®. This prestigious awards program honors the world's most innovative initiatives, products, services, and individuals driving meaningful change.

JK Tech earned this recognition for its work in scaling JIVA's Generative AI capabilities to assist clients across multiple industries in turning complex and disparate data into trusted decisions and measurable outcomes. The award recognizes JK Tech's commitment to innovation, the responsible use of AI, and providing real business value in the real world.

View the full list of winners here: https://globeeawards.com/innovation/winners/

"The Silver Globee® Award represents our team's commitment to innovating Generative AI solutions that empower organisations to operate faster, think smarter, and make confident decisions," said Sameer Nagpal, President and CEO of JK Tech. "JK Tech is on a mission to empower enterprises to adopt AI-driven ways of working and techniques that go beyond automation. JIVA, our cutting-edge Gen AI orchestrator, connects to cloud hyperscalers and utilises retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) to transform complex enterprise data into trusted, contextual insights. JIVA's recognition reinforces its position as a revolutionary Generative AI solution that integrates complex data sources, automates knowledge discovery, and produces practical insights across business and IT functions."

"The winners of the 2025 Globee® Awards for Innovation exemplify what it means to challenge the status quo. Their bold ideas and breakthrough solutions are not just shaping industries- they're shaping the future. We applaud their courage, creativity, and commitment to real-world impact," said San Madan, President of the Globee® Awards.

About JK Tech

JK Tech is a Gen AI-focused data services organisation dedicated to empowering enterprises in the Retail, CPG, and Insurance industries. Through its strategic partnership with Google Cloud, AWS, and other Hyperscalers, JK Tech helps clients unlock the full potential of their data, enabling actionable insights and sustainable growth. JK Tech's flagship Agentic AI solution, JIVA, serves as a cornerstone for transforming business operations and achieving measurable ROI. To learn more, visit www.jktech.com.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards present recognition in ten programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for Achievement, Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Globee® Awards for Impact. Globee® Awards for Innovation (also known as Golden Bridge Awards®), Globee® Awards for Leadership, and the Globee® Awards for Technology. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit the website: https://globeeawards.com.

