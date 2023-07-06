JK Tech Announces Participation in CDO Retail Exchange to Showcase Innovative and Transformative Retail Solutions

LONDON, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JK Tech, a global provider of next-generation Digital and Business Consulting Services has announced its participation in CDO Retail Exchange organised by AI Data & Analytics Network. Deemed as UK's only Data community for retailers, the event is taking place on July 18-19 at Hilton Syon Park, London. Specifically tailored to unpack the issues that are most relevant to data leaders in the retail space, this is an ideal platform to discover the latest retail solutions in the market.

JK Tech recognizes the immense value of participating in various retail industry events in the UK. By actively engaging in these events, JK Tech gains invaluable opportunities to showcase its expertise, innovative solutions, and thought leadership in the retail technology space. Participation in these events allows JK Tech to stay ahead of the competition, build brand visibility, and reinforce its commitment to empowering retailers with state-of-the-art solutions that drive growth and success.

In a statement, Tanuj Singh, Senior Vice President & Head- UK & Europe Business at JK Tech, says ,"JK Tech's client portfolio in the UK comprises of leading retail and consumer services enterprises. Through its innovative solutions, JK Tech harnesses the power of Hyperautomation and Data to equip retailers with the tools and capabilities to thrive in the dynamic retail landscape. Our understanding of the evolving needs of the retail industry has allowed us to provide tailor-made solutions, enabling retailers to enhance customer experiences, optimise operations, and drive growth. With a proven track record and commitment to excellence, JK Tech continues to forge strong partnerships with retailers across the UK, solidifying its position as a trusted technology partner in the retail sector. These events serve as platforms for the company to connect with key stakeholders, including retailers, industry experts, and decision-makers."

About JK Tech

JK Tech is a next-generation Digital and Business Consulting provider enabling clients globally to navigate their Digital Transformation. The organisation stands by its vision of being 'committed to a superior experience' with its customers, its people, and its social environment. JK Tech offers specialised capabilities across Healthcare, Retail & Consumer products, and Insurance with its niche Hyperautomation solutions leveraging Data and Analytics that help improve their performance and create lasting value across its enterprises. To learn more, visit www.jktech.com . Find JK Tech on Twitter, LinkedIn

