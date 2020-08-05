Jimmy Releases the "Super Suction King" JV85 Pro Vacuum Cleaner

Jimmy is committed to empowering end users by providing the most comfortable, effective and comprehensive cleaning solutions. The Jimmy JV85 Pro was developed with this sole purpose.

Among its vast collection of vacuum cleaners, the latest iteration JV85 Pro is due to be the world's most powerful handheld vacuum cleaner. Featuring an amazing 200AW suction power along with a battery life of up to 70 minutes. Jimmy's patented horizontal cyclone technology makes it best-in-class. In addition, the flexible metal tube design makes it easy to clean under the furniture. Undoubtedly, the Jimmy JV85 Pro will revolutionize the domestic households by delivering the strongest suction power.

200AW Suction Power

Driven by Jimmy's 550W brushless digital motor and patented horizontal cyclone design, the JV85 Pro delivers a maximum of 200AW suction power, availing the most consistent, and strongest suction that removes even the most stubborn debris effortlessly.

70 Mins Working Time

Inbuilt 8*2500mAh batteries, the Jimmy JV85 Pro equips a high efficiency motor to work for an unprecedented 70 minutes on a full charge, enough for a 200m2 area.

Flexible Metal Tube

The metal tube has a hinge in the middle that helps the cleaner to move in different angles automatically when cleaning specific areas. It is very essential for cleaning in deep and hard to reach corners or edges. Users will be able to clean around corners and under furniture effortlessly.

Specialized Roller Brushes

The JV85 Pro comes with an electric floor brush and a carpet brush.

The floor brush uses both soft and hard hairs to pick up dust and wipe off ground in dirt. The carpeted brush features nylon rubber banding compound which makes it particularly effective at absorbing hair and residue from deep of carpets.

The motivation has always been that Jimmy JV85 Pro should be in every home, thus it has been priced accordingly. And if users love having the latest and best gadgets in their home, they will love the Jimmy JV85 Pro vacuum cleaner.

www.jimmy.eu

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224240/Jimmy_JV85_Pro_200AW_Suction_Power_Vacuum_Cleaner.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224239/Jimmy_JV85_Pro_200AW_Suction_Power_Vacuum_Cleaner_1.jpg

Related Links

http://www.jimmy.eu/



SOURCE Jimmy