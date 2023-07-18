JIMMY Introduces H10 Flex, Making Vacuum Cleaning Effortless Like Never Before

With its 245AW powerful suction, flexible metal tube, and removable battery pack, the H10 Flex provides outstanding functionality that ensures seamless and hassle-free vacuuming.

WARSAW, Poland, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JIMMY, a reputable company with over 29 years of expertise in the household appliances industry, today announced the launch of their cutting-edged cordless vacuum cleaner, the H10 Flex. Its robust 245AW suction power significantly enhances cleaning efficiency, and in the Auto mode, H10 Flex intelligently senses the dust levels and adjusts suction power accordingly. The 90-degree rotatable metal tube allows easy access to hard-to-reach low areas and is complemented by six LED headlights for dark spots visibility. Moreover, the H10 Flex features convenient functions like easy dust disposal and a detachable battery pack, maximizing the ease and comfort of vacuuming.

To celebrate the launch of H10 Flex, JIMMY is offering a dramatic price reduction of 100 euros (original price: 399.99 euros) starting on July 20th and ending on August 3rd. This special offer is available on platforms including Geekbuying, Geekuying.pl, Geekmaxi , and Jimmy.eu .

The H10 Flex provides users with several remarkable and delightful experiences:

1. Unmatched Fine Dust Capture

Experience exceptional capture rate of up to 99.9% of fine dust particles without secondary air pollution, thanks to the powerful 245AW motor and patented horizontal dual cyclone technology.

2. Effortless Handling of Hard-to-Reach Areas

The 90-degree rotatable metal tube allows seamless access to areas like under beds and desks, while the built-in six LED headlights enhance visibility for thorough cleaning.

3. Extended Battery Life with Removable Design

With its 8*2500mAh large battery, the H10 Flex offers up to 80 minutes of unstoppable effortless vacuuming. The removable battery design allows for convenient charging.

About JIMMY

With more than 1800 related patents, JIMMY is a company dedicated to high-quality cleaning appliances for over 29 years. Its vacuum cleaners are trusted and preferred by over 160 million people worldwide. For more information, please visit www.Jimmy.eu.

