J.F. Lehman & Company Announces Acquisition of Wrist

NEW YORK, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"), a leading private equity firm specializing in the aerospace, defense, government, maritime, environmental and infrastructure sectors, is pleased to announce that an investment affiliate has acquired a majority shareholding of W.S.S. Holding A/S and its subsidiaries ("Wrist" or the "Company").

JFLCO will partner with Wrist's current sponsor, Altor Equity Partners, and the Company's management team, who will both remain significant shareholders as Wrist embarks on its next phase of growth.

Headquartered in Aalborg, Denmark, Wrist is a global leader in marine supply, logistics and budget management services for the maritime industry. The Company excels in sourcing, storing, consolidating and delivering provisions, stores and spare parts to vessels worldwide through its extensive global supply network. With roots dating back to 1953, Wrist employs 2,275 people and operates across more than 35 locations serving more than 750 ports globally.

"Wrist has built a world-class reputation for simplifying the maritime supply chain through its integrated, end-to-end service offerings and efforts to lead the digitization of this sector," said Alex Harman, Partner at JFLCO and a new Director of Wrist. "We are thrilled to partner with the Wrist team as well as Altor and welcome the Company to the J.F. Lehman & Company portfolio."

Will Hanenberg, Managing Director at JFLCO and the new Chairman of Wrist, added: "Wrist is an outstanding fit with our investment strategy. Its strong positioning with blue-chip customers, differentiated logistics capabilities and innovative digital solutions are transforming the maritime supply chain. We are eager to support the Company's growth ambitions and long-term success."

Jens Holger Nielsen, Group CEO of Wrist, commented: "J.F. Lehman & Company brings valuable expertise and resources to help accelerate Wrist's growth journey. We look forward to leveraging their experience and support as we continue our legacy of delivering exceptional, innovative services to customers around the world."

To support the transaction, a Nordic bond offering was coordinated by ABG Sundal Collier, who served as Sole Global Coordinator alongside Danske Bank as Joint Bookrunner, and a revolving credit facility was provided by Danske Bank.

ABG Sundal Collier also acted as financial advisor to JFLCO. Legal counsel for JFLCO was provided by Jones Day and Gorrissen Federspiel, with Thommessen advising on the bond offering and Gorrissen Federspiel advising on the revolving credit facility. Bank of America served as financial advisor to Wrist, with legal counsel provided by Kromann Reumert for the Company and its majority equity holders.

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company focuses exclusively on investing in the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental industries. The firm has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.

http://www.jflpartners.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/349934/j_f__lehman___company_logo.jpg