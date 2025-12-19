Wrist Group Expands U.S. East Coast Coverage, Acquires Delaware Ship Supply

AALBORG, Denmark, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wrist Group ("Wrist"), a global leader in marine supply, logistics and budget management services for the maritime industry and a portfolio company of an investment affiliate of J.F. Lehman & Company, LLC ("JFLCO"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of Delaware Ship Supply ("DSS"), a well-recognized ship supplier headquartered in Camden, NJ. Founded in 1904, DSS provides a broad portfolio of customized services, including provisions, stores, technical products and spare parts logistics.

Jens Holger Nielsen, Group Chief Executive Officer at Wrist, commented, "We're excited to welcome Don Rush and his colleagues in Delaware Ship Supply. With more than 100 years of experience, Delaware Ship Supply has built a strong reputation serving American and international customers with marine supplies across the major ports of New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland. I am confident that our customers will benefit from the combined capabilities and synergies of Wrist and Delaware Ship Supply."

Don Rush, Chief Executive Officer of DSS, added, "As part of Wrist, Delaware Ship Supply gains significant opportunities beyond traditional ship supply. We will be able to expand our customer offerings overseas through the global Wrist network and enhance our customer value proposition through Wrist's advanced digital customer platforms. But most importantly, partnering with Wrist will allow us to serve our customers more effectively."

"The acquisition further strengthens Wrist's commercial and operational presence along the U.S. East Coast corridor and represents a highly strategic addition to the business. The combination enhances Wrist's capabilities and positions the company to deliver faster, more efficient service and greater value to customers across the region," said Will Hanenberg, Chairman of Wrist and Managing Director at JFLCO.

About Wrist Group

Wrist Group is the world's leading provider of marine supply, logistics and budget management services, operating across 35 locations worldwide, covering 750+ ports.

The company is a pioneer in the digital transformation of the maritime supply and logistics industry, streamlining the marine supply chain and procurement for customers. Committed to sustainability, Wrist continuously works to reduce its own climate impact while proactively addressing the market's growing need for responsible solutions and services.

For more information about Wrist Group and its family of companies, please visit www.wrist.com.

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company focuses exclusively on investing in the aerospace, defense, government, maritime, environmental and infrastructure sectors. The firm has over $8 billion in AUM across its private equity and credit strategies and offices in New York and Washington, D.C.

www.jflco.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/349934/j_f__lehman___company_logo.jpg