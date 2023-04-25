Jetour Shines at 2023 Shanghai Auto Show with Its Latest Achievements, Kicking Off an Accelerated Pace for Its Overseas Expansion

WUHU, China, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Shanghai Auto Show is open now from April 18 to 27, 2023. The Chinese up-and-coming SUV brand Jetour Auto is showcasing multiple models including the DASHING i-DM, T2, T3 concept cars, and holds an international press conference. More than 200 partners and media from the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, Asia-Pacific and other regions have been invited to the event.

Chinese auto brands are deeply involved in global competition, and Jetour Auto has become a sample of rapid growth, achieving 700,000 sales in 55 months. Jetour Auto embarked on the journey of going global in 2019 and has established over 400 sales and service locations in more than 35 countries and regions across the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). In 2022, Jetour Auto has made itself the up-and- coming SUV brand with the most overseas sales and the second fastest-growing auto exporter in China.

Jetour T2 debut: Expected to Be Launched Globally This Year

T2 is Jetour Auto's new flagship product for 2023 and has attracted a lot of attention at the Shanghai auto show. In line with the "Travel+" brand positioning, Jetour T2 is designed for travel scenes, focusing on free and comfortable experiences. Embracing a muscular design style, Jetour T2 is built with sharp lines and angles that exude rugged beauty. The interior of the vehicle is decorated with simplistic yet powerful elements, which is highly consistent with the exterior design. Jetour Auto states that Jetour T2 is expected to be launched globally this year.

On the New-Energy Path: DASHING i-DM and Kunlun Platform Lead the Way

At the Auto Show, Jetour Auto is also exhibiting its first vehicle with a green license plate: the 2023 DASHING i-DM. This model is equipped with the dual motor driving system, the first for Chinese brand, and boasts a driving range of 1,000+ km. It generates a 240kW combined power and a 545 N·m torque, providing drivers with a more thrilling experience. The new vehicle also comes with a standard 3,000W capacity for charging other devices, making outdoor travel even more enjoyable.

Notably, Jetour Auto's Kunlun platform has also made its debut at the auto show. The platform has core advantages in scalability, shift to new energy, smart cockpit and driving, and electronic and electrical architecture. All future Jetour models will be built on the Kunlun platform. Additionally, the brand new concept car Jetour T3 also made its debut on the same stage.

Winning Together with the World: Becoming a global "Travel+" automotive leading brand.

By showcasing its new products, technologies and latest achievements at the Shanghai Auto Show, Jetour Auto has greater confidence in deepening its international market presence. In the future, Jetour Auto will continue to adhere to the "Travel+" development strategy, embrace the global automotive market with the ambition to become a global "Travel+" automotive leading brand.

