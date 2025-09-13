G700 Debuts Overseas in Dubai, Starting a New Chapter for the Brand in the Premium Hybrid Off-Road Market

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 10, JETOUR hosted the G700 Media Night at Dubai's iconic Armani Hotel, unveiling the overseas debut of its "All-terrain Premium Hybrid SUV," the G700. Guests experienced the model up close, and later that evening, JETOUR lit the Burj Khalifa with a spectacular light show, projecting the brand's logo and G700 high above Dubai's skyline.

image

The G700 boasts the latest off-road aesthetic design, inspired by the Himalayas' majestic terrain. Its rugged lines and surfaces take cues from the sharp contours and continuous ridges of Himalayan peaks and snowfields, lending it a strong, distinct look. The tall front end—resembling a mountain pass braving blizzards—shows a fearless, classic rugged stance, conveying the uprightness, grandeur and power that mirror the Himalayas.

At the event, Design Vice President Mr. Andrew shared the model's inspiration: "We hope the G700 is more than a car, but a symbol of spirit. It translates nature's magnificence into design, giving drivers true power and freedom."

Stepping into the G700's cabin, a premium ambiance strikes immediately. The 15.6-inch central control screen is smooth and user-friendly, plus it has a special Qibla compass for the Middle East, blending practicality with ritual. The second-row 17.3-inch HD entertainment screen delivers a home theater experience, while the rear 8.88-inch climate control touchscreen allows independent zone management—both helping craft a comfortable, premium space for passengers.

The G700 also has an 18-speaker Lexicon audio system and a 900W high-power amplifier, offering every passenger an immersive auditory experience. Its multi-function seats provide eight-point massage in eight modes for comfort. The vehicle has a flexible six-seat layout: the front passenger seat fully reclines, second-row seatbacks recline up to 145° for an ideal viewing angle, and third-row seats fold flat with one touch to suit diverse travel needs. These tech features and interior design combine to create a comfortable, premium cabin.

The G700 Media Night in Dubai underscored JETOUR's resolve to enter the global premium hybrid off-road market and garnered strong attention from Middle Eastern and international media. Guests praised the G700's design and premium features, with lively exchanges during the event. Scheduled for official launch in the UAE this November, the G700 has high market expectations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772129/image.jpg