JETOUR Reaches 2 Million Sales in 7 Years, Ushering in a New Era of Global Hybrid Off-Road Mobility

WUHU, China, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JETOUR Auto has reached a major milestone, surpassing two million cumulative sales since its debut in 2018. This remarkable achievement, built over seven years of steady growth, underscores strong market recognition and user trust in JETOUR's products and brand strategy.

JETOUR's journey began with the launch of its first model, the X70, in August 2018. The model quickly gained traction, exceeding 10,000 monthly sales by the end of that year. By February 2020, the 200,000th vehicle rolled off the production line; in August 2021, cumulative sales surpassed 400,000 units; and by November 2022, the brand celebrated its 600,000th vehicle, achieving annual sales of 180,000 units. In January 2024, cumulative sales broke the 1 million mark, with annual deliveries reaching 568,000 units. Now, in October 2025, JETOUR celebrates another historic milestone — 2 million cumulative sales in just seven years.

Staying true to its "Travel+" strategy, JETOUR has established operations in 91 countries and regions, with a network of over 2,000 sales and service outlets. The brand continues to lead market share and customer satisfaction in multiple regions. In China, JETOUR ranks No.1 in the light off-road SUV segment. In the Middle East — including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar — it ranks among the top three overall, and No.1 among Chinese brands. In Ecuador, Peru, and Panama, JETOUR ranks among the top three Chinese SUV brands, while in South Africa, within just one year of entry, it has reached fourth place among Chinese SUV brands.

Under its "Travel+" vision, JETOUR has developed a diverse product lineup that spans family travel to all-terrain adventure. Its first premium flagship model, the G700 in China, will make its global debut this November in the Middle East, delivering a new level of hybrid off-road premium to global consumers.

Beyond products, JETOUR has built a comprehensive "Travel+ Lifestyle" ecosystem connecting every stage of the user journey. It integrates 10,000+ travel essentials, 3,000+ service stations, 176 premium campsites, and 360 global alliance partners across domains such as health, customization, outdoor experiences, and benefits. This ecosystem positions JETOUR not just as a vehicle manufacturer, but as an integrated provider of travel solutions.

From products to lifestyle, and from function to emotion, JETOUR continues to evolve on all fronts — setting a new benchmark for global premium hybrid off-road mobility.