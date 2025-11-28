JETOUR Partners with Discovery and CCF to Relaunch the "Return of the Cheetah"

WUHU, China, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the global success of the environmental documentary Return of the Cheetah, JETOUR has once again joined hands with Discovery Channel and the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) to relaunch the "Return of the Cheetah" initiative.

This second phase focuses on the Horn of Africa — one of the world's key hotspots for cheetah trafficking — calling for global attention and collective action to protect endangered wildlife and promote coexistence between people and nature.

Continuing the Spirit of Return of the Cheetah

In 2024, JETOUR and Discovery co-produced the documentary Return of the Cheetah, filmed in Namibia, which followed CCF's rescue and rehabilitation work and raised global awareness of endangered species.

Building on that success, JETOUR is extending the film's message from screen to field, channeling corporate responsibility into real conservation action.

In 2025, the renewed campaign turns its focus to the Horn of Africa. Working with the Cheetah Conservation Fund, JETOUR will help raise awareness about the threats facing cheetahs in the region and support community education programs aimed at reducing illegal wildlife trade. JETOUR also announced the adoption of rescued cheetahs to assist rehabilitation and long-term care efforts.

G700 Leads the Journey: Practicing "Travel + Responsibility"

The G700 will accompany this year's journey, combining off-road performance with environmental purpose. As the first premium model under JETOUR's "Travel +" strategy, the G700 represents responsible exploration. Its powerful all-terrain capabilities, combined with intelligent driving systems, ensure safe operation. The energy management system provides sustainable power support for the rescue team, ensuring continuous operation in remote areas and showcasing JETOUR's innovation in smart and new-energy mobility.

For JETOUR, travel means more than exploration — it is also a commitment to giving back. From cheetah support programs in Africa to education initiatives in the Middle East and inclusive sports in South America, JETOUR continues to demonstrate social responsibility through meaningful action.

Sustaining the Commitment to a Greener Future

Looking ahead, JETOUR remains committed to its global vision — In Somewhere, For Somewhere, Be Somewhere — connecting travel with sustainability.

As Return of the Cheetah reminds, protecting nature is not a single act but an ongoing journey. Through its "Travel + ESG" mission, JETOUR aims to inspire global awareness and ensure that every journey contributes to a greener, more sustainable planet.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2834013/image_5011064_14736423.jpg