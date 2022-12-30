Jeremy Gilley, Founder of Peace One Day to receive MBE

LONDON, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peace One Day is announcing that Jeremy Gilley, Founder of Peace One Day has been awarded an MBE in recognition for his services to global peace.

Jeremy Gilley, Peace One Day Founder said: "I am truly humbled and honoured to receive an MBE in recognition for services to global peace. It's been an incredible experience to play a small part in working towards a more peaceful, sustainable, just, equal, diverse, and inclusive world, and I am so grateful to all the wonderful individuals who have been with me on this journey. This MBE belongs to them all."

ABOUT PEACE ONE DAY

Filmmaker Jeremy Gilley founded Peace One Day in 1999 to establish an annual Peace Day with a fixed calendar date and document the process. In 2001 Peace One Day's efforts were rewarded when the member states of the United Nations unanimously adopted the first ever annual day of global ceasefire and non-violence on the UN International Day of Peace, fixed in the calendar as 21 September – Peace Day. Peace One Day's overarching objective is to ensure that people are aware of the day and engage all sectors of society in the day's peaceful observance and celebration.

As well as leading a number of high-profile Peace Day campaigns in sport, education, the environment, and within the corporate sector, Peace One Day has produced 14 major broadcast celebrations, including performances by Sir Elton John, Akon, Annie Lennox, Lenny Kravitz, Youssou N'Dour, Yusuf Islam, Peter Gabriel, Patti Smith, Bryan Adams, John Legend, Dave Stewart, Jimmy Cliff and many others.

SOURCE Peace One Day