JEGI CLARITY Has Advised SAMY Alliance On Its Acquisition Of Intermate

LONDON, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SAMY Alliance, advised by JEGI CLARITY, has acquired Intermate.

Founded in 2012, SAMY specializes in delivering cutting-edge social-first marketing services, combining proprietary software and advanced analytics tools to empower brands in the social and influencer media space.

JEGI CLARITY logo

Founded in 2015, Intermate has emerged as a category leader in end-to-end social media marketing, leveraging proprietary technology and a data-driven platform to deliver best-in-class execution and creator-led strategies. Operating with a team of 250 employees across Berlin, Hamburg, and Cologne, Intermate generates nearly 100% of its revenue in Germany, making it a dominant force in the market.

The acquisition marks a significant step forward for SAMY Alliance, expanding its reach into the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) – a key European market for social media and influencer marketing. By integrating Intermate's advanced technology, deep market expertise, and strong client relationships, SAMY also strengthens its position in complementary verticals including healthcare, retail, and e-commerce, while further enhancing its capabilities in paid social, content production, and data-driven consulting.

About JEGI CLARITY

JEGI CLARITY is a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the media, events, marketing, information and technology industries. With a global reach from New York, London, Boston, and Sydney, we have closed more than 800 transactions during our 35+ year history.

For more information, visit www.jegiclarity.com.

Contact: Nati Cucalon-Robles – Marketing Director, EMEA and APAC

+ 44 (0) 7578 701 851 | ncucalon-robles@jegiclarity-emea.com www.jegiclarity.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1560184/Jegi_Clarity.jpg