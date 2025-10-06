Jean Eric Salata nominated to succeed founder Conni Jonsson as Chairperson of EQT's Board in 2026

Jean Eric Salata, Chair of EQT Asia and founder of Baring Private Equity Asia, has been proposed as Chairperson of EQT's Board by EQT's Nomination Committee. He would succeed Conni Jonsson, who will step down at EQT's Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2026

For more than three decades, founder Conni has successfully built a values-driven private capital firm based on the Wallenberg family's ethos of long-term investing and active ownership

Under Conni's leadership, EQT has grown into one of the world's largest private markets investors, with EUR 266 billion in total AUM and a portfolio of more than 300 companies that employ around 650,000 people globally

Jean, in addition to being Chairperson, would remain as Chair of EQT Asia and Chair of the Private Capital Asia investment committees. Conni will be recognized as Honorary Chair, a testament to his unparalleled contribution to EQT

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 6, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB ("EQT") today announced that Jean Eric Salata has been nominated by EQT's Nomination Committee to become the next Chairperson of EQT's Board, subject to approval at EQT's Annual Shareholders' Meeting in May 2026, and regulatory approvals.



Jean founded Baring Private Equity Asia ("BPEA") in 1997, leading its transformation into one of Asia's most successful private markets firms. In 2022, BPEA and EQT merged, and since then, Jean has Chaired EQT Asia – a remit that spans Private Capital, Infrastructure and Real Estate – while helping shape EQT's global strategy as a member of the Executive Committee. Today EQT Asia is a cornerstone of the firm's global platform, having deployed more than USD 35 billion of equity in over 180 transactions and raised some of the largest funds in the region's history.



Conni Jonsson founded EQT in 1994, aiming to build a differentiated private capital firm based on the Wallenberg family's ethos of long-term investing and active ownership. More than three decades later, EQT has invested in over 650 portfolio companies, delivering positive impact for these companies, its clients, and the communities it operates in. Under Conni's leadership – first as CEO for 20 years and then as Chairperson – EQT has grown from its beginnings as a EUR 300 million Nordic-focused fund to today being the world's second-largest private equity firm1. The firm has expanded from Private Capital into Infrastructure and Real Estate, emerged as a leader in North America and Asia, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in 2019. EQT is now Sweden's fourth-largest2 listed company, with a global portfolio of more than 300 portfolio companies that collectively employ approximately 650,000 people.



Jean would, if elected, assume the position as Chairperson of EQT's Board in addition to his current role as Chair of EQT Asia, through which he will remain Chair of EQT's Private Capital Asia investment committees. As Honorary Chair and Founder, Conni will continue to be involved with EQT, including as a member of the EQT Council and as member of the EQT Foundation.



Commenting on his nomination, Jean Eric Salata said: "I am deeply honored and grateful for the trust placed in me as nominee to succeed Conni as Chairperson of EQT's Board. Conni's leadership over three decades has transformed EQT into one of the world's leading investment firms, built on strong values, world-class talent and a long-term commitment to delivering superior returns for our investors. As EQT enters its next chapter, I look forward to working closely with the Board and CEO Per Franzén to continue building this remarkable business, accelerating our global growth, and creating value for our clients, portfolio companies, and shareholders."



Conni Jonsson added: "EQT today has a strong global foundation, a clear strategy and an exceptional leadership team ready to capture the opportunities ahead. We have always worked tirelessly to develop the next generation of leaders, as professional succession planning is key to long-term success. I know EQT is in the best hands possible, so I have decided that now is the right time to step down. Jean knows what it takes to build and lead a high-performing, cross-border, multi-asset class business through cycles, and Per Franzén is an exceptional investor who has shown outstanding leadership throughout his time at EQT. With them at the helm, I have complete confidence in EQT's continued development as a global investment leader."



Jacob Wallenberg, Chairperson of EQT's Nomination Committee, added: "When Conni founded EQT, we could not have foreseen the scale of its impact. His leadership has been defined by a clear vision and a long-term perspective on building businesses. This approach is worth emulating by any company Chair that values enduring success and responsible leadership. With Jean's nomination, that same vision is evident. Jean is a proven business leader and he has been nominated to take on this role with EQT in a position of strength. On behalf of the Nomination Committee, I would like to thank Conni for his extraordinary contributions and express our confidence in Jean's nomination. We look forward to supporting EQT in this next chapter."



EQT's Nomination Committee consists of Jacob Wallenberg (Chairperson), appointed by Investor AB, Cynthia Lee, appointed by Jean Eric Salata, Harry Klagsbrun, appointed by Conni Jonsson, Joachim Spetz, appointed by Swedbank Robur Funds and Conni Jonsson, Chairperson of EQT's Board. The Nomination Committee's complete proposals for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2026 will be announced in due time.

This is information that EQT AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:30 CEST on 6 October 2025.

1 According to the PEI 300 2025, a ranking of funds raised over the past five years

2 By market capitalization, companies only listed on Nasdaq Stockholm

Press photos

Please find photos of Jean Eric Salata and Conni Jonsson here .

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 33

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/jean-eric-salata-nominated-to-succeed-founder-conni-jonsson-as-chairperson-of-eqt-s-board-in-2026,c4245679

The following files are available for download: