JDEnergy takes the spotlight at Solar Solutions Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JDEnergy showcased its full-scenario energy storage solutions at Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2026, presenting its flagship eBlock series to the European market. The exhibition, held from March 10 to 12 at Expo Greater Amsterdam, brought together leading companies across the solar and energy storage industries.

As the Netherlands accelerates its energy transition, the government has set ambitious targets to cut carbon emissions by 49% by 2030 and 95% by 2050. This policy push is driving rapid growth in renewable energy deployment, with the country's installed wind and solar capacity projected to reach 73.7 GW by 2030 and 107.8 GW by 2035.

The increasing share of renewables is also placing greater demands on grid flexibility. To address the growing need for energy storage in the Dutch market, JDEnergy showcased its flagship solutions, including the eBlock-250 and eBlock-418A, which attracted strong interest from industry professionals and project developers at the exhibition.

Designed for C&I energy storage, the eBlock-250 adopts a modular architecture with direct AC-side parallel connection for flexible expansion. It supports millisecond-level switching between grid-connected and off-grid modes, ensuring uninterrupted power for critical loads, while an integrated management platform provides real-time monitoring, fault alerts, and health diagnostics for reliable long-term operation.

The eBlock-418A is a high-performance energy storage system designed for grid-side and C&I applications. It supports multiple operational modes, including primary frequency regulation, peak shaving, and grid dispatch, enabling flexible participation in power system operations. Powered by a heterogeneous cluster control platform, the system can synchronize and coordinate thousands of units within hundreds of milliseconds, enabling precise and efficient large-scale energy management.

As a innovator in energy storage technology, JDEnergy pioneered the productization of energy storage systems through its distributed intelligent eBlock. To date, JDEnergy has delivered more than 2,000 sites worldwide, with over 30,000 eBlock deployed. This extensive experience reflects JDEnergy's integrated capabilities spanning R&D, system integration, and project delivery.

JDEnergy now has accelerated its global expansion while strengthening localized operations. It has established a comprehensive local service system covering pre-sales consultation, project assessment, commissioning and delivery, and after-sales support, enabling full lifecycle services for customers. Its products have also obtained relevant Dutch and European certifications, and multiple projects have already been successfully deployed across Europe, further reinforcing JDEnergy's position as a trusted partner in the region's energy transition.

For more informtaion, please visit: www.jdenergy.com