JDEnergy Showcases All-Scenario Energy Storage Solutions at KEY Energy 2026

RIMINI, Italy, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JDEnergy made its debut at KEY – The Energy Transition Expo 2026, held at the Rimini Expo Centre in Italy on March 4, presenting its latest energy storage innovations and reinforcing its commitment to the rapidly growing European market. JDEnergy showcased a range of intelligent, all-scenario storage solutions designed to address the evolving needs of Europe's energy transition.

At the exhibition, JDEnergy showcased three flagship products—eBlock-100C, eBlock-250 and eBlock-418A—covering key applications including C&I and utility-scale energy storage. The portfolio attracted strong interest from industry stakeholders seeking flexible and reliable solutions for Europe's evolving power systems.

The eBlock-100C stands out for its integrated solar-plus-storage design. It integrates photovoltaic, EV charging infrastructure and diesel backup into a single system. Supporting both on-grid and off-grid operation, it offers multiple EMS modes such as self-consumption optimization, economic dispatch and backup power, enabling hybrid solar-storage-charging projects that reduce electricity costs while ensuring reliable energy supply.

Designed for user-side applications, the eBlock-250 supports flexible AC-side parallel expansion and millisecond-level switching between grid-connected and islanded modes, ensuring uninterrupted power for critical loads in facilities such as factories and data centers. Its simplified installation also helps reduce deployment costs.

Meanwhile, the eBlock-418A targets grid-scale energy storage applications. Equipped with an advanced heterogeneous cluster control platform, the system can coordinate thousands of units with sub-100-millisecond dispatch response. With AC-side coupling and up to 100% depth of discharge, the system delivers high operational flexibility and an AC conversion efficiency exceeding 90%, enhancing overall project economic values.

The showcase at KEY Energy 2026 also highlighted JDEnergy's expanding international presence. It now has delivered more than 2,000 energy storage projects globally and has been recognized by BloombergNEF as a Tier 1 energy storage manufacturer for multiple consecutive quarters.

As its internationalization strategy advances, JDEnergy has rapidly expanded its global footprint across Europe, the Americas and Southeast Asia. Europe has become a key strategic market where JDEnergy has built strong competitive advantages.

JDEnergy has strengthened its regional competitiveness through Italian grid compliance certification and EU safety approvals, while strengthening its local service capabilities through regional teams, logistics partnerships and technical training programs for partners.

With its first European exhibition appearance of 2026, JDEnergy aims to further deepen its presence in the region and support Europe's energy transition with high-safety, efficiency and intelligent energy storage solutions.

Learn more about JDEnergy: www.jdenergy.com