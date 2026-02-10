JD.com announces JoyExpress, a new delivery service for Europe

- Fleet of JoyExpress vehicles now on Europe's roads, delivering parcels to your door

- Last-mile express delivery team to give customers seamless and trusted experience

- JoyExpress initially supporting Joybuy, JD.com's new online retail business in Europe

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JD.com, Inc., China's largest retailer by revenue, today announces JoyExpress, its dedicated express delivery service in Europe. JoyExpress is part of JINGDONG Logistics (HKEX:2618 – 'JD Logistics', Inc.), JD.com's leading technology-driven, supply chain solutions and logistics services provider.

JoyExpress delivery JoyExpress

JoyExpress will support Joybuy, JD.com's new online retail business in Europe, which is currently in the beta testing phase, prior to launching in March 2026. Offering same-day and next-day delivery in major cities, and drawing on its advanced logistics infrastructure, the JoyExpress teams based in the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, and France, will ensure high-quality branded products are delivered quickly, efficiently and reliably. A JoyExpress integrated delivery and installation service for large home appliances will be available in major cities.

The JoyExpress team will deliver in branded uniforms and vehicles, reflecting the company's commitment to professionalism and customer-first excellence. The JoyExpress fleet includes a range of trucks, vans and electric bicycles, operating from more than 60 warehouses and depots across Europe, a number which will continue to grow as the Joybuy service is rolled out to more cities across the continent.

JoyExpress is underpinned by an integrated service covering warehousing, transportation, large-item logistics, cold chain and end-to-end supply chain management and technology solutions. Supported by industry-leading intelligent warehousing, automation technologies, and data-driven operations, JoyExpress enables faster, more reliable, and more sustainable logistics performance for businesses and customers.

"JoyExpress offers Europe a new delivery and logistics choice," said Axel Eggenwirth, Senior Director, Last Mile Europe, JINGDONG Logistics. "We look forward to bringing our industry-leading technology and capabilities to the market and consumers across France, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK, while enhancing our supply chain logistics capabilities in sectors such as electronics, home appliances, fast-moving consumer goods and groceries.

"With JoyExpress, Joybuy customers will have access to a cutting-edge, world-class fulfilment team for all their delivery needs. JoyExpress will help deliver Joybuy's seamless, trusted, and joyful shopping experience to customers in Europe. JoyExpress will offer speed in every step, joy in every box."

JoyExpress will initially focus on Joybuy, but in the future, JoyExpress will offer delivery support to business partners.

About JINGDONG Logistics

JINGDONG Logistics (HKEX:2618 – JD Logistics, Inc.) is a leading technology-driven, supply chain solutions and logistics services provider. Through its international logistics brands, JoyLogistics and JoyExpress, the company delivers integrated services covering warehousing, transportation, last-mile delivery, large-item logistics, cold chain, cross-border logistics, and end-to-end supply chain management and technology solutions. With industry-leading intelligent warehousing, automation technologies, and data-driven operations, JINGDONG Logistics enables faster, more reliable, and more sustainable logistics performance for businesses and consumers globally. Founded in 2017, JINGDONG Logistics builds on JD.com's in-house logistics operations that began in 2007.

JINGDONG Logistics is building a global smart supply chain network featuring local warehousing and integrated international transportation capabilities. As of September 30, 2025, the company had a network of over 1,600 self-operated warehouses and 2,000 third-party owner-operated cloud warehouses, across 24 markets, with a total gross floor area of more than 34 million square meters. Globally, JINGDONG Logistics operates over 130 bonded, international direct distribution and overseas warehouses.

About Joybuy

Joybuy is JD.com's online retail business in Europe, offering high-quality brands, delivered from its own warehouses to the customer's doorstep, through a speedy and reliable network. Joybuy places the customer at the heart of everything it does. The Joybuy slogan "Don't just buy, Joybuy", perfectly captures the mission to fulfil customers' needs and provide a service that is easy and convenient, but also enjoyable and fun.

Joybuy is currently in the beta testing phase and plans to launch in 2026, when it will provide a more joyful shopping experience in the UK, Netherlands, Germany, France, Belgium and Luxembourg.

About JD.com, Inc.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD and HKEX: 9618), also known as JINGDONG, is a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider. The company's cutting-edge retail infrastructure seeks to enable consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries. JD.com's business has expanded across retail, technology, logistics, health, industrials, property development and international business.

JD.com is ranked 44th on the Fortune Global 500 list and is China's largest retailer by revenue. The company has been listed on NASDAQ since 2014, and on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 2020. Committed to the principles of customer first, innovation, dedication, ownership, gratitude, and integrity, the company's mission is to make lives better through technology, striving to be the most trusted company in the world.

