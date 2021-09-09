Jazeera Paints Becomes the First Company in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) to Offer 'Cold Plastic' Paint

Cold Plastic , which had until now been available to order only from abroad and has already been utilized in a host of mega-projects across Saudi Arabia, is a fast-drying gloss paint, based on the latest technology of road marking paints, Centrecoat Methyl Methacrylate (MMA), and recommended for marking traffic signs and signals on public and private roads as well as parking areas. The product is renowned for its excellent resistance to friction, UV rays, and other environmental stressors.

Jazeera Paints' highly dependable formulation is suitable for both interior and exterior applications on asphalt, concrete, and epoxy surfaces, and is already a top-performing choice for street and building signage. It is also regularly used in buildings like hospitals and factories.

"We're extremely proud to be the first stockist for 'Cold Plastic' in the region," said Hani Saraya, Project Sales Manager at Jazeera Paints. "The demand for a reliable and long-lasting product of this nature is high among both corporate and government clients, and we're thrilled to be the first and only company providing regional fulfilment at an affordable price without compromising on quality."

Mr. Saraya continued, "Jazeera Paints, as a leading company in Saudi Arabia, attends to inventing the best products and construction solutions. As we continuously seek uniqueness and creativity, we, after conducting much research and numerous experiments, are pleased to present Cold Plastic, the top product in street paints with the highest quality."

The long-life Cold Plastic is just the latest offering in the company's well-established range of products. It is available to order from Jazeera Paints' official website at https://jazeerapaints.com.

Founded in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 1979, Jazeera Paints is a pioneering paint manufacturer in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and MENA, with an established reputation for manufacturing and exporting high-quality and eco-friendly paints.

Jazeera Paints is the leading company, outside the United States, that manufactures "Green Seal" certified paint products, which meet the Leadership in Energy and Environment Design (LEED) requirements.

Through the Jazeera Paints Academy, Jazeera Paints endeavors to raise the level of quality and progress of the paint industry in the region. In 2012, the academy became the first institution to offer specialized training in paint manufacturing and applications in the GCC countries and MENA region as a whole.

