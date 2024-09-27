Jacobs Advances Strategic Transformation with Completion of Previously Announced Spin-off and Merger

Jacobs retains its innovative, next-generation data solutions and digital technologies business

Newly streamlined portfolio enables company to focus on distinct strategies in advanced manufacturing, cities & places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water

DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J) announced today the completion of the spin-off of its Critical Mission Solutions and Cyber & Intelligence government services businesses (the "Separated Business") and merger with Amentum Parent Holdings LLC, forming an independent, publicly traded company called Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMTM) ("Amentum"). The combination creates a robust, leading government advanced engineering and technology solutions business.

The transaction marks an important milestone in Jacobs' journey to become a more focused and higher value company. Jacobs will continue to be a premier provider of science-based consulting and advisory solutions focused on addressing some of the world's most complex critical infrastructure and sustainability challenges with leading positions in the attractive advanced manufacturing, cities & places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water sectors. Jacobs also retains its innovative, next-generation data solutions and digital technologies business, which is core to delivering digitally enabled critical infrastructure solutions to its clients.

"A simplified Jacobs accelerates our evolution to a more resilient, focused, higher-growth critical infrastructure player, positioning us to unlock high-margin work while solidifying our leadership in fast-growing market sectors aligned to long-term megatrends like critical infrastructure, life sciences and semiconductors," said Jacobs Chair & CEO Bob Pragada. "With our rich history of solving some of the biggest challenges for our clients and society, we're building on our experience and challenging ourselves to not just meet expectations but to exceed them – redefining what success looks like as a leader in these high-growth sectors."

Jacobs' CFO Venk Nathamuni added, "We are steadfast in our commitment to providing high-value solutions with improved margins, supported by our emphasis on operational excellence and execution to continue to drive value for our stakeholders. We look forward to sharing our strategic plan for the future of Jacobs at our upcoming Investor Day on February 18, 2025, in Miami."

As further detailed in the information statement included as part of the registration statement on Form 10 filed by Amentum with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), immediately after completion of the spin-off and merger transactions, Jacobs' shareholders held approximately 51% of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Amentum, and Jacobs held approximately 7.5%. An additional amount of approximately 4.5% of the issued and outstanding common stock of Amentum (the "contingent consideration") has been placed in escrow, to be released and delivered in the future to Jacobs and its shareholders or the former sole equity holder of Amentum, depending on the achievement of certain fiscal year 2024 operating profit targets by the Separated Business. To the extent Jacobs and its shareholders become entitled to any portion of the contingent consideration, the first 0.5% of the outstanding shares of Amentum will be released from escrow and delivered to Jacobs. Any further contingent consideration to which Jacobs and its shareholders may become entitled will be distributed on a pro rata basis to Jacobs' shareholders as of a record date to be determined in the future. Any shares of contingent consideration to which Jacobs and its shareholders do not become entitled to receive will be delivered to the former equityholder of Amentum.

Jacobs expects to file a Form 8-K with the SEC containing unaudited preliminary pro forma consolidated financial information to reflect the Separated Businesses as part of Jacobs' discontinued operations no later than October 3, 2024. In addition, Jacobs intends to make available on a voluntary basis, substantially concurrently with the filing of the Form 8-K, certain supplemental financial information regarding independent Jacobs on its website.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow – delivering outcomes and solutions for the world's most complex challenges. With a team of approximately 45,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities & places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water. From advisory and consulting, feasibility, planning, design, program and lifecycle management, we're creating a more connected and sustainable world. See how at jacobs.com and connect with us on LinkedIn , Instagram, X and Facebook.

