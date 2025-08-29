Jacobs Announces New Leader for Europe and UK

Richard Sanderson appointed General Manager, Europe and U.K.

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J) has appointed Richard Sanderson as the company's new General Manager for Europe and U.K., effective September 29, 2025.

Richard brings more than 30 years of experience with Jacobs to his new role. A transport planner by background, he has built a career that spans technical delivery, operational management, sales, and market solutions. Beyond transportation, Richard has worked extensively with clients across infrastructure, energy, water, environment, and urban development, consistently driving innovation, resilience, and positive outcomes for communities.

Throughout his career, he has contributed to some of Jacobs' most complex and high-profile programs, demonstrating a unique ability to integrate engineering, consulting, and program management expertise. Most recently, he served as Head of Sector for Transportation in Europe, where he strengthened client partnerships and advanced strategic priorities, while also championing cross-sector collaboration and sustainability.

Jacobs Executive Vice President Keith Lawson commented: "Richard is a highly respected leader with deep industry knowledge and a proven track record of collaboration, building strong teams and lasting client relationships. His leadership style, strategic mindset, and ability to inspire will be invaluable as we continue to grow and deliver impact across Europe and the U.K."

Jacobs incoming General Manager for Europe and U.K. Richard Sanderson added: "This is a hugely exciting time for Jacobs and it's a privilege to lead such a talented team. We will continue to work with our clients, partners, and the wider industry to bring together Jacobs' hallmarks of engineering excellence, consulting insight, and program management experience to deliver sustainable, technology-enabled solutions across multiple sectors and markets."

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow – delivering outcomes and solutions for the world's most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a team of almost 45,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities & places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water. From advisory and consulting, feasibility, planning, design, program and lifecycle management, we're creating a more connected and sustainable world. See how at jacobs.com and connect with us on LinkedIn , Instagram, X and Facebook.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations, as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, uncertainties as to, the timing of the award of projects and funding and potential changes to the amounts provided for under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and other legislation and executive orders related to governmental spending, including any directive to federal agencies to reduce federal spending or the size of the federal workforce, and changes in U.S. or foreign tax laws, including the new tax legislation enacted in the U.S. in July 2025, statutes, rules, regulations or ordinances, including the impact of, and changes to tariffs and retaliatory tariffs or trade policies, that may adversely impact our future financial positions or results of operations, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, the possibility of a recession or economic downturn, and increased uncertainty and risks, including policy risks and potential civil unrest, relating to the outcome of elections across our key markets and elevated geopolitical tension and conflicts, among others. For a description of these and additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

media@jacobs.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/656171/Jacobs_Logo.jpg