Jackery's Next-Gen Solar Generators to Land at Intersolar Europe 2023, Showcasing New Possibilities for Off-Grid Living

MUNICH, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, a global leader of innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, is gearing up to showcase the latest advancements in its innovative technology developed to power sustainable travel and low-carbon lifestyle at Intersolar Europe 2023 in Munich, one of the largest annual exhibitions for the solar industry.

From June 14 to 16, booth 470 at C4 will spotlight its next-generation solar generator named 2000 Plus, which is packed with a new array of upgraded features that are focused on reliability, performance, and functionality, ready to up the portable solar game as more customers are seeking lightweight and powerful battery solutions for their outdoor adventures and off-grid living.

Jackery's new offerings will add to its signature solar generator line-up which has become a primary choice of van lifers, off-grid households, and emergency responders across the world. As the company continues to expand globally, the European market stood out as the region where the brand performed the best, with a growth of 417% from the year before.

Jackery's market leadership is down to its unwavering commitment to technological innovation and design philosophy centred around functionality, versatility, and performance. The brand's extensive experience and expertise in solar energy are evident in their products, such as its highly anticipated Plus and the Jackery Solar Generator Pro family, which provide reliable electricity backup for unforeseen emergencies. Earlier this year, Jackery announced its partnership with the International Rescue Committee (IRC) to help IRC support those in desperate need around the world.

As the globe continues to grapple with high energy prices, Jackery is committed to providing European customers with its comprehensive range of products, which have been designed to cater to the needs of customers across all scenarios and applications. At the upcoming exhibition, Jackery will unveil its latest generation of products, which are set to hit the market soon and will be available for pre-order.

